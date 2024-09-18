2024 Stanley Cup Champions
WATCH: Florida Panthers Are Back, Ready to Defend the Cup
FORT LAUDERDALE — The Florida Panthers are back. And they are ready to chase the Stanley Cup once more.
On Wednesday, the Panthers reported to training camp for the start of what should be a very interesting 2024-25 season.
The parties, for the most part, are over.
Now it is time to get down to business.
Wednesday’s media day started with coach Paul Maurice speaking publicly for the first time since the Panthers won the Stanley Cup on June 24.
Maurice spoke, technically, on June 25; he has not spoken to the media — en masse – since.
He, as usual, had a lot of great things to say.
Maurice’s press availability is up on the FHN YouTube Channel.
It is not the only one.
We also have video from captain Sasha Barkov, Matthew Tkachuk, Sam Reinhart, Sergei Bobrovsky, and new defenseman Nate Schmidt.
There is a lot of good stuff here.
So, you can head on over to the YouTube Channel — or just click on the videos below.
Here’s to another season…
UP NEXT FOR THE FLORIDA PANTHERS
- NHL Free Agency: Opened July 1
- Florida Panthers Training Camp, Fort Lauderdale: Starts Thursday
- Florida Panthers Preseason: Sunday-Oct. 5
- Florida Panthers Opening Night/Banner Unveiling: Oct. 8 vs. Bruins (ESPN)