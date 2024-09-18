WATCH: Florida Panthers Are Back, Ready to Defend the Cup

FORT LAUDERDALE — The Florida Panthers are back. And they are ready to chase the Stanley Cup once more.

On Wednesday, the Panthers reported to training camp for the start of what should be a very interesting 2024-25 season.

The parties, for the most part, are over.

Now it is time to get down to business.

Wednesday’s media day started with coach Paul Maurice speaking publicly for the first time since the Panthers won the Stanley Cup on June 24.

Maurice spoke, technically, on June 25; he has not spoken to the media — en masse – since.

He, as usual, had a lot of great things to say.

