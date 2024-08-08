What the First Month Looks Like for the Florida Panthers

In two months, the Florida Panthers will kick off their new season with Opening Night against the Boston Bruins on Oct. 8.

This morning at 10, the Panthers will put single game tickets on sale to the general public either on SeatGeek.com or at the Amerant Bank Arena box office.

Tickets to the opener will be hot, indeed.

That will be a night of celebration for the Panthers as they will unveil two new banners in their rafters before raising the big one commemorating the 2024 Stanley Cup Champions.

A new season will begin in earnest once that ceremony is complete.

The Bruins, who saw their past two seasons end at the hands of the Panthers in the playoffs, should have plenty of motivation.

The Panthers better be ready to roll.

Not only will the opener be rough — but the entire first month of the season does not look easy with seven of the first 11 being road games.

Florida will be a draw around the league this coming season.

Being the Stanley Cup champions will bring out the fans.

The Panthers also have players who are recognizable around the NHL.

That puts a target on their back.

Following the opener against the Bruins, Florida will play a four-game road trip in a span of six days.

Florida’s second game of the season is Oct. 10 in Ottawa, followed by games in Buffalo, Boston, and Columbus.

The Panthers come home for a three-game homestand (Vancouver, Vegas, Minnesota) before ending the month with three more games to the northeast (Rangers, Islanders, Sabres).

It is not the toughest start to a season with five of the first 11 opponents being playoff teams last year — and two of those being the Bruins.

Florida wraps up the first month of the season on Oct. 28 in Buffalo.

The Panthers will then head to Barkov City (Tampere, Finland) for a two-game set against the Western Conference finalist Dallas Stars on Nov. 1-2.

