FHN Today: Devine Joining Florida Panthers After Frozen Four Loss?

University of Denver standout Jack Devine returned to school for his senior year instead of signing with the Florida Panthers last summer, which brought questions about his future.

On Thursday night, the Pioneers lost 3-2 in double-overtime to Western Michigan in a Frozen Four semifinal ending Denver’s hopes for a repeat championship — which would have been the Pioneers’ third in four years.

Devine, a seventh-round pick by the Panthers in 2022, can be a free agent if he doesn’t sign with the Panthers by Aug. 15.

The Panthers expect to sign Devine soon, perhaps as early as today.

The question now is whether he signs with the Panthers and burns a year off his entry-level contract by joining the team now, or signs with Florida for the 2025-26 season and takes a ‘professional try-out’ deal with the Charlotte Checkers.

Bill Zito told FHN during last year’s playoffs that he hopes Devine has even a bigger season with the Pioneers — and joins the Panthers even better than he would have had he skipped his senior year and signed with the team in 2024.

“He is going to be a year older, a year stronger and he is going to be the Boss this season,’’ Zito said. “There is a lot of good, there. Why wouldn’t you go back for another year at your college? He is a fantastic kid and that’s a great program. We’re lucky to have guys like him.’’

Devine did have a big senior year, being one of 10 finalists for the Hobey Baker Award which goes to the top collegiate player.

He leads the NCAA with 57 points this season.

At development camp last summer, Devine expressed that he and the Panthers are on the same page.

“The Panthers are a top of the class organization and I am very fortunate for the support they have given me,’’ Devine said. “For me, it was a tough decision, but one I am glad I made. It was about making the right decision both for myself, my family, and there has been great support from the organization. They want what is best for me and they will be there to support me.

“I am super-excited and it has been great to see the team I was drafted by have so much success. I know when the time is right, I have an organization here to back me. Hopefully I will be able to jump in and will do my best to help them win, whether it is here in Florida or in Charlotte.’’

Stay tuned.

FLORIDA HOCKEY NOW

The Panthers took care of business Thursday, beating the Red Wings 4-1. Brad Marchand scored his first goal as a member of his new team. Paul Maurice got his 915th win to move into third on the NHL’s all-time list.

scored his first goal as a member of his new team. got his 915th win to move into third on the NHL’s all-time list. Marchand and the Panthers just works.

Florida had some new lines going against Detroit with Carter Verhaeghe getting the night off.

getting the night off. Aaron Ekblad is still suspended, but joined the Panthers for Thursday’s morning skate after being cleared to be part of all team activities.

is still suspended, but joined the Panthers for Thursday’s morning skate after being cleared to be part of all team activities. Don’t forget to subscribe to the FHN YouTube channel to hear from the Florida Panthers before and after games. New postgame video from Maurice, Seth Jones, Evan Rodrigues, and Marchand is up now.

NHL NEWS, LINKS

ON DECK: GAME No. 80

BUFFALO SABRES at FLORIDA PANTHERS

For more Florida Panthers news and analysis, visit Florida Hockey Now throughout the day

Become a true Panthers Insider with a Subscription to FHN

Subscribe to the FHN YouTube Channel and like our Facebook page

Follow Us on Twitter:

@GeorgeRichards , @TheGovMan

And on Bluesky: