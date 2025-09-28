With Barkov Out, Evan Rodrigues Steps Up for the Florida Panthers

FORT LAUDERDALE — In the wake of Sasha Barkov potentially being lost for the season after having right knee surgery, the Florida Panthers are looking for some heroes.

Once again, it is time for Evan Rodrigues to step up.

Rodrigues, of course, was set to start the season on Florida’s top line along side Barkov and Sam Reinhart — just as he was in Game 6 of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final.

But when Barkov got hurt, coach Paul Maurice needed to find a center for Florida’s third line.

Rodrigues is ready to step right up when needed.

“Every guy has to pull on the rope, every guy gets added ice time and will continue to do the things that have made us successful and go from there,” Rodrigues told FHN on Friday, not long after it was announced Barkov was having surgery on the knee he injured during Thursday’s practice.

“One of the things I take pride in, one of the things I am good at, is playing every position.

Rodrigues has stepped up when the Panthers have needed him time and again.

In 2024, Rodrigues scored three goals in the first two games of the Stanley Cup Final against the Oilers.

He was playing on the top line with Barkov and Reinhart then as well. But when the following season started, he working on Florida’s fourth line.

Some players may have resented such a move.

“It’s not an easy thing that he does,” Maurice said. “He has gone from Barkov’s line in Game 7, to being on the fourth line the next year. He did a marvelous job in not letting that affect his game. He got back to his roots a little bit then he brought it back in. What I admire most about him, and this is true for a number of players, is he’s not 22 anymore. But he’s still trying to get better, still adding to his game. They come to the rink to get better.”

Said Bill Zito: “The last two years, I think he played on every line. He won two Stanley Cups playing on every line. That’s a talent. It also speaks to his character. There’s not too many guys playing on the first line, who, when you tell them they’re on the fourth line tonight say ‘OK, let’s go!’ That is what that team is about with that culture.”

Rodrigues is one of the more unassuming players on the Panthers, and at the same time, one of their most valuable.

Throughout his career, Rodrigues has been known as a player who can play anywhere on the ice whether it is on the top line or the fourth, either side of center, or right in the middle.

That is where he finds himself today.

With Barkov hurt, Sam Bennett and Anton Lundell will move up, with Rodrigues centering the third line with Jesper Boqvist and Mackie Samoskevich.

It is a line that looks like it could do some damage.

“We played together a bit last year when Barky went down and we played a little at the end, too,” Rodrigues said. “It’s a fast line. We will play responsible, but make things happen off the rush. All three of us are definitely looking forward to it. It should be fun.”

Rodrigues has played a big role in both of Florida’s Stanley Cup championships, but with the Panthers being over the salary cap threshold, his name surfaced in numerous trade rumors throughout the summer.

Rodrigues will make $3 million in each of the next two seasons, so with Florida being $4.5 million over the cap according to PuckPedia, the math just seemed to work.

Florida would have to shed some salary, so Rodrigues’ numbers appeared to fit best.

The Panthers do not want to lose Rodrigues, and he certainly does not want to go anywhere, either.

With Barkov and Matthew Tkachuk both out to start the season, it does not appear he will be, not anytime soon anyway.

The Panthers could not afford to be without him.

“It was a storyline that seemed to gain traction but I wasn’t really worried,” Rodrigues said. “I spoke with management and the coaching staff, so I wasn’t concerned about getting moved and just went about my summer. There wasn’t a worry in my mind, even though there were about 200 rumors about me being traded. So, no. It was an easy summer. A no-stress summer.’’

