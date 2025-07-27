Connect with us

Zito Takes the Stanley Cup to Visit Dolphins — In the Florida Keys

20 hours ago

A dolphin leaps into the air with Bill Zito and the Stanley Cup high above at Theater of the Sea in Islamorada. // Photo courtesy @bzitojr

Bill Zito is a diehard Miami football fan, so it made sense that the general manager of the Florida Panthers would take the Stanley Cup to see some actual dolphins on Saturday.

Only he did not go to training camp in Miami Gardens, but to the Florida Keys.

After taking the Stanley Cup home to Milwaukee last summer, Zito said he wanted a more understated day with the Cup in his second go around and said a trip to the Keys sounded quite nice.

“It’s going to be low key,’’ Zito said with a smirk. “No pun intended.’’

The day started at Theater of the Sea in Islamorada where Zito feed dolphins and sea lions with fish out the Stanley Cup.

Zito also took the Stanley Cup up onto a performance platform above the dolphin pool where a photo was shot of a dolphin leaping toward a Panthers flag.

Although Zito’s day with the Stanley Cup was not a public affair like his trip home last summer, there were reports the Stanley Cup was taken out to a sandbar for a little water party — and some fishing later in the day.

Nothing beats a trip to the Keys, eh?

More FHN Coverage of the Stanley Cup Champion Panthers:

surveyjay

To the Victor go the spoils.

