Brad Marchand: These Maple Leafs are a Different Bunch

Brad Marchand has played 30 playoff games against the Toronto Maple Leafs, so, the Florida Panthers forward knows them pretty, pretty well.

Marchand, who is fourth all-time in playoff scoring against the Leafs with 31 points, says this is a different team than the ones he has faced in the past.

Last year, Marchand’s Bruins beat the Leafs in 7 to move on to the second round.

This is the first time the Maple Leafs have held a 2-0 series lead beyond the opening round since the 1987 division finals that they ended up losing in 7 to the Red Wings.

The Panthers were up 2-0 after leaving Toronto in the 2023 second round, winning that series in 5.

“They’re continuing to grow, get better as a group,’’ Marchand said after scoring a go-ahead goal for the Panthers in an eventual 4-3 loss in Game 2.

“They brought a lot of good pieces in at the deadline and in the offseason to address their backend. They are heavy back there. Their coaching has changed, and their structure is very good especially in the d-zone. They don’t give up a lot around the net. …

“We knew it was going to be a really tough battle, didn’t expect to roll over them by any means. We have our work cut out. They’re playing really well, their top guys are capitalizing on every opportunity.’’

The Panthers, who have never won a playoff series down 0-2, are in such a hole for the first time since the 2023 Stanley Cup Final against the Vegas Golden Knights.

This is also the first time the Panthers have lost two straight on the road in the playoffs since that Vegas series.

FLORIDA PANTHERS / FHN

NHL LINKS / NATIONAL HOCKEY NOW

2025 NHL STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS

EASTERN CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS: GAME 3

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS @ FLORIDA PANTHERS

Toronto Leads Best-of-7 Series 2-0