Broadcast Sharp, Florida Panthers Not in Lopsided Loss to Carolina

Not much was expected out of the Florida Panthers on Friday against the Carolina Hurricanes with the most anticipated part of the night being the debut of the team’s new broadcast partner.

The Panthers, which sent most of their young players remaining in training camp to Raleigh, ended up giving up the first five goals before losing 8-2 to Carolina’s NHL lineup.

“That’s probably the way that game should look,’’ coach Paul Maurice said after. “They were on you pretty good.’’

The broadcast, however, may have exceeded expectations.

Ed Jovanovski joing Randy Moller and Steve Goldstein in the booth for this preseason game was a nice surprise as the three called the game like the old friends they are.

It was as if the trio were sitting in your living room talking a little puck.

As far as the technical aspects of the new Scripps Sports broadcast went, the graphics were clean and crisp, camera angles were on point, the audio was sharp.

Katie Engleson was on site as the rink reporter and brought a number of top stories from training camp to the broadcast.

Scripps also wisely put the scorebug to the top left corner of the screen after Bally Sports where it naturally belongs.

One may remember Bally Sports has refused to move it from the bottom even as their plan to run gambling odds and ends on a scroll embedded into the scorebug never panned out.

That said, Bally Sports Florida brought a very professional broadcast to Florida fans. Scripps appears to have improved on it.

Here is how the new Florida Panthers broadcast opened — using the Panthers+ app. The over-the-air channels appeared to have trouble getting the open but it is on now. As expected, the over-the-air is a good minute ahead of the stream. pic.twitter.com/6MGmnbqSLf — George Richards (@GeorgeRichards) September 27, 2024

Aside from an early black screen on the over-the-air channels which missed the new open, there were few glitches off the ice.

On it?

Well, remember this is why NHL teams play preseason games.

Florida’s kids all got action against one of the top teams in the league.

They were overmatched from the get.

Maurice admited as much before the team even left Fort Lauderdale.

“We should have no chance of winning this game based on disparity of talent,’’ Maurice said on Friday morning.

Roles could be reversed tonight when the Panthers welcome Carolina to Sunrise at 6.

The Panthers should have plenty of familiar faces on the ice tonight — with the AHL Chicago Wolves representing the Hurricanes.

Only Maurice said following Friday’s loss that some who went on Friday could go again on Saturday.

“No one is getting a 10-year deal off tonight, obviously,’’ Maurice said, “but nobody gets cut off that performance, either. We’ll give them a little rest, we’ll play a couple of them [Saturday].

“We still won’t put a big veteran lineup in because we play so many exhibition games. They’re all going to get their chance to be seen.’’

Those who cannot make it to the game tonight can check out Round 2 of the new Panthers broadcast as Friday was the first of four preseason games the Scripps crew will work before things start to count in October.

Here are some observations from Friday night:

— Florida goalie Spencer Knight made a great, sprawling save just under 2 minutes in but was under siege all night.

Knight ended up playing the first two periods, allowing six goals off 21 shots. He left with the Panthers trailing 6-1.

He had little chance against the likes of Seth Jarvis, Jordan Staal, Sean Walker & Co.

Hopefully Knight got to partake in some Carolina BBQ while he was in Raleigh.

It’s quite good we have been told.

— We expect Sergei Bobrovsky to start one of the next two home preseason games; if Bob does not go tonight, expect Chris Driedger to get the start.

Earlier in the day, the Panthers released Ken Appleby and Evan Cormier and assigned them to Charlotte’s AHL camp.

— Oliver Okuliar had a strong rookie showcase and has looked good in practice. He will start the season in Charlotte, but the 24-year-old Florida signed out of the Czech League showed a strong awareness around the net when he made it 5-1 by deflecting a Mike Benning shot in the second period.

— Benning had a nice night getting the puck to the net, with A.J. Greer (he’ll make the Panthers) knocking one past Frederik Andersen 4:02 into the third.

— Patrick Giles continued his push to fill in for the injured Tomas Nosek when the season opens. Giles may be one of those who play in the back-to-back set.

He centered Greer and Will Lockwood on Friday night; Jesper Boqvist should get back in tonight on that fourth line but we shall see.

PANTHERS (PRESEASON) ON DECK

CAROLINA HURRICANES (2-0) at FLORIDA PANTHERS (2-2)

KEY DATES FOR THE FLORIDA PANTHERS