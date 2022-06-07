FHN Today: Avalanche in Final, make addition from Florida

The Colorado Avalanche were arguably the best team in the NHL throughout the regular season and on Monday night, it took out the Edmonton Oilers and moved into the Stanley Cup Final.

Tuesday morning, former Florida Panthers digital reporter and Bally Sports host Katie Gaus announced she was joining the party.

Gaus, who was with the Panthers for three seasons, has joined Altitude TV as an Avs reporter and will be part of the team’s Finals coverage.

The Avs, which swept its way through the first and third rounds of the Western Conference playoffs, is waiting on an opponent.

The Lightning play host to the Rangers in Game 4 tonight.

OILERS V. AVALANCHE

For the first time in 21 years, the Avs are in the Cup Final thanks to a game-winning overtime goal from Artturi Lehkonen with Pavel Francouz getting the win in net.

RANGERS V. LIGHTNING

If the Tampa Bay Lightning are to beat the Rangers, Andrei Vasilevskiy needs to be the difference.

PANTHERLAND

Sasha Barkov had himself one heck of a season but it was not enough to repeat as the winner of the Selke Trophy as Patrice Bergeron won it for a record fifth time.

NATIONAL HOCKEY NOW, NHL NEWS

The big news outside of the playoffs teams came from the Boston Bruins who fired Bruce Cassidy on Monday.

CAFECITO CORNER

