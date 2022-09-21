Connect with us

FHN+

Countdown to Florida Panthers Camp: Anton Lundell

Published

3 hours ago

on

Florida panthers
Florida Panthers center Anton Lundell had a tremendous rookie season for the Florida Panthers on the third line. The Panthers have high hopes for his future. - Photo @SammiSilber

From now until the start of training camp on Thursday morning, Florida Hockey Now will profile players who will play a key role for the 2022-23 Florida Panthers.

Today’s Player: Center Anton Lundell.

What Happened Last Year: Anton Lundell had a terrific rookie season for the Panthers, making an impact from the start. Three games into his NHL career and he not only had his first goal, but his first multi-point game in a rousing win over the Lightning. 

Get FHN+ today!

Florida had Lundell center a third line for much of the season with Sam Reinhart and Mason Marchment, a line which obviously will change moving forward.

With those three, Lundell ended with 18 goals and 44 points despite missing 17 games either due to injury or being out with Covid.

Despite missing that time, Lundell certainly had a big impact on the Panthers and is a player to watch moving forward.

In January, he scored 17 points in 15 games and was named the NHL’s Rookie of the Month.

This content is for FHN+ subscribers only. You can sign-up for $3.49 per month or get a yearly subscription for only $29.99!

Current subscribers, please log in to view.

Log In Join Now

Related Topics:

Get FHN in your inbox!

Be the first to know. Enter your email to get the latest from Florida Hockey Now delivered straight to your inbox.

FHN on Facebook

Panthers Team & Cap Info

Meta

Get all the Florida Panthers news that's fit to print.

Sign up today and get all the best from Florida Hockey Now delivered straight to your inbox.

Thank you for subscribing.

Something went wrong.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

No thanks. I don't want.