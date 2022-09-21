Countdown to Florida Panthers Camp: Anton Lundell

From now until the start of training camp on Thursday morning, Florida Hockey Now will profile players who will play a key role for the 2022-23 Florida Panthers.

Today’s Player: Center Anton Lundell .

What Happened Last Year: Anton Lundell had a terrific rookie season for the Panthers, making an impact from the start. Three games into his NHL career and he not only had his first goal, but his first multi-point game in a rousing win over the Lightning.

Florida had Lundell center a third line for much of the season with Sam Reinhart and Mason Marchment, a line which obviously will change moving forward.

With those three, Lundell ended with 18 goals and 44 points despite missing 17 games either due to injury or being out with Covid.

Despite missing that time, Lundell certainly had a big impact on the Panthers and is a player to watch moving forward.

In January, he scored 17 points in 15 games and was named the NHL’s Rookie of the Month.