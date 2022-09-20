Countdown to Florida Panthers Camp: Gus Forsling

From now until the start of training camp on Thursday morning, Florida Hockey Now will profile players who will play a key role for the 2022-23 Florida Panthers.

Today’s Player: Defenseman Gus Forsling

What Happened Last Year: Gus Forsling built off his breakout 2021 campaign by doubling his career-highs in goals, assists and points in 2021-22.

Since being claimed off of waivers from Carolina by the Panthers in January 2021, Forsling has 54 points (15 goals, 39 assists) in 114 games. He eclipsed career-highs in both of his seasons in Sunrise, most recently hitting 37 points (10 goals, 27 assists) in 71 games.

Forsling scored eight of his 10 goals after March 20 — the day star defenseman Aaron Ekblad went down with a lower body injury. He led the league in goals among defensemen during that span.