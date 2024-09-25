Early Injuries Alter Position Battles for the Florida Panthers

FORT LAUDERDALE — The Florida Panthers have not had to deal with too many injuries at the start of training camp, but two players either have been out or were injured in the first round of preseason games which have altered their plans just a bit.

Rookie Mackie Samoskevich has been slowed by an undisclosed upper body injury which has held him out of all but one practice.

On Saturday, Samoskevich was on the ice for the first time with the Panthers this training camp — but was restricted and wearing a yellow non-contact jersey.

Samoskevich did not play in the preseason doubleheader, as expected, on Sunday. He also did not practice on Tuesday.

Coach Paul Maurice said Samoskevich’s injury is not serious, but they want him 100 percent upon his return — which could be by the weekend.

“I just want to get him cleaned up,” Maurice said.

The news on center Tomas Nosek, however, sounds a little more serious.

Nosek went hard into the end boards early in Florida’s second game against Nashville on Sunday after being tripped by Jeremy Lauzon.

Nosek was slow to get up off the ice and was gingerly helped to the bench and into the room.

Maurice said it does not appear to be a concussion issue, but an upper-body injury.

Nosek could be out into the start of the regular season.

“It’s going to take a few days to know the extent of this injury,” Maurice said. “It depends on how fast he heals. But this is not going to be short term; we’re weeks, not days, from where we’re are right now.”

With Samoskevich out, the Panthers have been trying different players on the right side of the third line centered by Anton Lundell with Eetu Luostarinen on the left.

Samoskevich is expected to be fine and have plenty of time on that line before the opener, but right now, Sandis Vilmanis has been getting a shot at the spot and has looked good.

Maurice said Justin Sourdif would also get a look on that line — but he left Tuesday’s practice after going into the boards.

“There is competition for that position,’’ Maurice said, adding that the Lundell/Luostarinen line would not play in the next two preseason games.

As for the fourth-line center position which Nosek was playing, the Panthers do have options.

Jesper Boqvist could just slide over and center that line, or Florida could look at other options at center such as veteran Zac Dalpe.

Regardless, the Panthers have a lot of players vying for a spot on the Opening Night roster as it appears Nosek’s place will have to be filled — at least temporarily.

“For all of those guys now, there is an opportunity,” Maurice said. “Tomas may heal faster than that, he may be right for the opener. I’m just hedging a bit because I don’t know the answer. But all of the players are going to get some experience in the next three games, especially.”

— A lot of players looking to make the Panthers out of camp will get a look in tonight’s preseason game in Orlando against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Maurice said most of tonight’s lineup will come from Tuesday’s second practice group which was void of Florida’s top three forward lines, its top defensemen, as well as goalies Sergei Bobrovsky and Spencer Knight.

Expect Chris Driedger to start for the Panthers tonight in Orlando, with Cooper Black or Ken Appleby backing him up.

PRESEASON ON DECK

FLORIDA PANTHERS vs. TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING @ ORLANDO

KEY DATES FOR THE FLORIDA PANTHERS