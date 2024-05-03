FHN Today: Bruins Coach Calls Out Star, Panthers Await Round 2 Opponent

After a disappointing 2-1 loss in Game 6 of their first round series against the Toronto Maple Leafs, Boston Bruins coach Jim Montgomery called out star forward David Pastrnak after they could not seal a date in Round 2 with the Florida Panthers.

“Your best players need to be your best players this time of year,” Montgomery said according to Boston Hockey Now.

“I think the effort is tremendous, but they need to come through with some big-time plays in big-time moments. [Brad] Marchand has done that in this series; ‘Pasta needs to step up.”

The Bruins held a 3-1 series lead over the Maple Leafs before losing back-to-back games.

Toronto won both games by the score of 2-1 with 60-goal scorer Auston Matthews out of the lineup.

Pastrnak has two goals and four points in the series but failed to register a point in Boston’s Game 5 and 6 losses.

There is a chance that Matthews could return to the lineup for Game 7.

The Panthers will play the winner of that Game 7 in Round 2, which will start on Monday in Sunrise.

FLORIDA HOCKEY NOW

You asked, George answered. Check out the latest edition of the FHN mailbag for answers on Panthers playoff hockey and even some Caddyshack references.

I’d make a joke about being too young to get the references, but I finally got around to watching Caddyshack last summer.

I’ve got that going for me, which is nice…

— Eetu Luostarinen is quietly one of the most important players on the Panthers.

— The Lightning series was much closer than it will appear in the history books. The Panthers needed that fight.

— Spencer Knight is back in South Florida after a strong finish to his season with the Charlotte Checkers.

— Xfinity dropped Bally Sports Florida this week. Here’s how to watch the Panthers if the two sides cannot strike a deal by October. (Yes, there is information on how to watch your 9-24 Marlins, too.)

— Sam Bennett could possibly return to Florida’s lineup during Round 2.

— The Panthers finally slayed their dragon after two years of playoff heartbreak against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

— The five-game series may look lopsided on paper, but it was a lot closer than it seems, writes Alan Greenberg.

— Subscribe to the FHN YouTube channel for every Florida Panthers press scrum and analysis from George, me and even a few guests!

For the most in-depth coverage of the Florida Panthers:

NHL NEWS/NATIONAL HOCKEY NOW

Boston Hockey Now’s Jimmy Murphy writes that the Bruins are choking once again in the playoffs.

Beantown is having some deja vu from when they blew a 3-1 series lead to the Panthers in Round 1 last year. They would become the first team in professional sports history to do so two seasons in a row if they lose in Game 7.

— Similarly to Florida, the Colorado Avalanche also await their second-round opponent after taking down the Winnipeg Jets in five games. They will play the winner of Dallas-Vegas.

— The Nashville Predators look to force a Game 7 against the Vancouver Canucks tonight after trailing their series 3-1.

— Is there a power struggle going on with the Pittsburgh Penguins?

— Who could take over as coach of the San Jose Sharks?

— Top prospect Matvei Michkov could join the Philadelphia Flyers sooner than expected.

— How are the Montreal Canadiens holding up in net?

STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS

EASTERN CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS

FLORIDA PANTHERS (ATL1) V. BOSTON (A2)/TORONTO (A3)

*Boston Leads Toronto 3-2 in Round 1

BEST-OF-7 SERIES