Sam Bennett Could Return for Florida Panthers in Round 2

After leaving Game 2 of the first round against the Tampa Bay Lightning with an apparent hand injury, Sam Bennett could possibly return to the Florida Panthers lineup for Round 2.

Per coach Paul Maurice, Bennett will skate on his own for the first time on Wednesday morning as the Panthers await their second-round opponent.

“He will skate tomorrow for the first time and then I will give you an update before the next series starts,” Maurice said.

With the Toronto Maple Leafs forcing a Game 6 with the Boston Bruins on Monday night, the Panthers will have to wait a bit to see who they will be playing in Round 2.

Even then, Maurice does not think that will play to their advantage when it comes to Bennett’s recovery.

“It doesn’t change anything because the next series is going to start at the same time regardless,” Maurice said. “It’s not like it pushes the series back or he gets better rest when he’s not out.”

All things considered, Maurice is optimistic for Bennett’s status heading into Round 2.

“It’s a very real possibility,” he said when asked if Bennett would return.

Bennett has been what Maurice has called an “identity player” for the Panthers.

His game carries the same heavy forechecking and physically that Florida molds its system around and it has translated to success in the playoffs.

Bennett had five goals and 15 points in 20 games in the Panthers’ run to the Stanley Cup Final and added a goal and an assist in Game 2 against Tampa Bay this year before leaving with his injury.

STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS

EASTERN CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS

FLORIDA PANTHERS (ATL1) V. BOSTON (A2)/TORONTO (A3)

*Boston Leads Toronto 3-2 in Round 1

BEST-OF-7 SERIES