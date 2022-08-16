FHN Today: Jonathan Huberdeau Offers Brain to CTE Research

Former Florida Panthers star forward Jonathan Huberdeau said he would donate his brain to Project Enlist Canada for research on brain injuries.

Per the CBC, Huberdeau joined former astronaut Marc Garneau, all-Ivy hockey star Kalley Armstrong and Major General Denis Thompson (retired) as well as 170 Canadian armed forces members and veterans in making the pledge.

The program researches numerous brain traumas including Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE) and Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) to try and find ways to treat and diagnose these injuries.

“As an NHL player, I’m very aware of the impact of traumatic brain injuries, concussions and the link to other mental health issues,” Huberdeau said in a news release per the CBC.

“I’m proud to support Canadian military veterans by pledging to donate my brain to Project Enlist and support research to improve the quality of life of all military personnel who so bravely and courageously served our country.”

Huberdeau, 29, was traded from Florida to the Calgary Flames last month and recently signed an eight-year contract extension with the team worth $10.5 million annually.

