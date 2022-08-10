Florida Panthers sign goalie Andrew Hammond to PTO

The Florida Panthers continue to add former Ottawa Senators to their ranks as they have reportedly signed goaltender Andrew Hammond to a professional tryout.

In 67 NHL games, Hammond — known as the ‘Hamburglar’ when he broke onto the scene with the Sens — is 31-20-7 with a .916 save percentage and a 2.56 goals-against-average in his career.

Hammond is currently the second known player invited to camp on a PTO; Eric Staal, the second overall pick of the 2003 draft, is the other.

Now 34, Hammond made 11 starts in the NHL last season, splitting them between the Montreal Canadiens and New Jersey Devils. He was 4-5-1 with a .879/3.89.

Hammond also made 11 starts in the AHL for the Iowa Wild in 2021-22, going 6-2-3 with a .908/2.44 and three shutouts.

Get Coverage of the Florida Panthers from the Offseason to the Playoffs with a Subscription to Florida Hockey Now!

He made his first NHL start since April 2018 on Feb. 28, stopping 30 of 32 shots in a win against the New York Islanders.

It was the first of Hammond’s four-game tenure with the Montreal Canadiens where he went 3-0-0 with a .920/2.40.

Hammond was traded to the Devils at the deadline and subsequently went 1-5-1 with a .860/4.66 in seven games.

The 6-foot-2 netminder is most known for bursting onto the scene in his first season in the NHL, going 20-1-2 with a .941/1.79 for Ottawa after being called up from the AHL.

Hammond started the 2014-15 campaign by going 14-0 before sustaining his first loss to the New York Rangers.

He capped off the 2014-15 season with two starts in the playoffs, losing both games while posting a .914/3.44.

Hammond will likely compete for Florida’s No. 3 goalie job and a spot with Florida’s AHL Charlotte Checkers during training camp with recently-signed Alex Lyon to help give the team organizational stability in net.