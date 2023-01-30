FHN TODAY: NHL All-Star Week Begins In South Florida

The Florida Panthers held their first event of NHL All-Star Week on Sunday morning as they organized a beach cleanup in Fort Lauderdale.

There is plenty more to come.

Today is the one day without any events with All-Star Week culminating with the 3-on-3 tournament in Sunrise on Saturday afternoon.

The schedule for the game is now out as the first game will pit the All-Stars from the Western Conference (Pacific vs. Central divisions) going first with the Eastern Conference teams (Atlantic vs. Metropolitan) going second.

The All-Star Game is scheduled to start at 3 p.m. on Saturday.

FLORIDA HOCKEY NOW

It took Eric Staal a little while to get warmed up after not playing in the NHL last season, but the Florida center has become a key part of the team the past few months.

— The next big event during NHL All-Star Week is Tuesday in Sunrise.

— Colby is compiling all of your best Hot Takes and will publish them with his grades and comments on them tomorrow.

— Sam Bennett had a tough moment in the game Saturday night — and said he would have had nightmares if Florida did not beat the Bruins.

— What a night for the Panthers agains the Bruins … and a pretty strong night in net for Alex Lyon.

— So, with Auston Matthews out three weeks with a knee sprain, he is out of the All-Star Game.

With a 10-game scoring streak, Panthers’ captain Sasha Barkov is in for his hometown party!

This will be the second All-Star selection for Barkov and first since he went to Tampa in 2018.

NATIONAL HOCKEY NOW

It looks like the Pittsburgh Penguins could use themselves a new goalie.

But who could they get?

— Perhaps the Vegas Golden Knights could help out.

— The Washington Capitals lost in Toronto on Sunday giving the Panthers something to smile about on their first day off.

— The Boston Bruins are now on a bit of a downturn. After losing to the Panthers on Saturday night, they got beat 4-1 by the Hurricanes on Sunday.

— Just six points out of the playoffs, the Philadelphia Flyers certainly are having a better season than many of us thought they would. So, bravo?

— If it takes 96 points to make the playoffs this season, the Detroit Red Wings are off pace to make it.

FLORIDA PANTHERS ON DECK

ALL-STAR WEEK, SOUTH FLORIDA