Panthers Trade GameDay at Wings: How to Watch, Lines, Goalies, Odds

The Florida Panthers took care of some business on Friday afternoon before the NHL Trade Deadline — and now look toward their game tonight against the Detroit Red Wings.

Florida made a couple of changes at the deadline, adding forwards Vinnie Hinostroza in a trade with Minnesota and Cole Reinhardt off waivers from Vegas.

But that was it.

Florida kept Sergei Bobrovsky, A.J. Greer, and Jesper Boqvist among others.

Jeff Petry was the only player moved at the deadline, going to Minnesota on Thursday.

The Panthers made some other transactions today, sending both Toby Bjornfot and Sandis Vilmanis to AHL Charlotte basically so they would be available for the Calder Cup playoffs.

Neither player will go tonight.

The Panthers come into tonight’s game 10 points out of the final wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference and sit just seven points above the New York Rangers for last place in the conference.

Florida, with 63 points, ranks 26th in the entire league.

NOTES: PANTHERS at RED WINGS

Starting Goalies: Sergei Bobrovsky is expected to be back in net for the Panthers after staying put at the deadline. John Gibson starts for the Wings.

is expected to be back in net for the Panthers after staying put at the deadline. starts for the Wings. How to Watch/Stream: The Panthers are on local and national television tonight; not only is the game on Scripps, but is on NHL Network as well. Because of NHL Network’s coverage, you can stream the game on Panthers+ locally but it will not be on ESPN+ outside the South Florida market.

The Panthers are on local and national television tonight; not only is the game on Scripps, but is on NHL Network as well. Because of NHL Network’s coverage, you can stream the game on Panthers+ locally but it will not be on ESPN+ outside the South Florida market. NHL Betting Odds: The Red Wings are favorites (-150) on the money line at the local book. If you think Florida will win, a $100 wager is worth $130 if it does.

ON DECK: GAME No. 63

FLORIDA PANTHERS at DETROIT RED WINGS

PROJECTED FLORIDA PANTHERS (30-29-3) LINES

27 Eetu Luostarinen // 15 Anton Lundell // 13 Sam Reinhart

11 Mackie Samoskevich // 9 Sam Bennett // 19 Matthew Tkachuk

23 Carter Verhaeghe // 17 Evan Rodrigues // 63 Brad Marchand

70 Jesper Boqvist // 92 Tomas Nosek // 10 A.J. Greer

42 Gus Forsling // 5 Aaron Ekblad

77 Niko Mikkola // 26 Uvis Balinskis

6 Donovan Sebrango // 7 Dmitry Kulikov

72 Sergei Bobrovsky

40 Daniil Tarasov

Scratched: None

Acquired from Minnesota, Claimed off Waivers: Vinnie Hinostroza, Cole Reinhardt

Traded to Minnesota: Jeff Petry

Sent to AHL Charlotte: Toby Bjornfot, Sandis Vilmanis

Injured: Seth Jones (collarbone), Sasha Barkov (knee), Jonah Gadjovich (upper body), Cole Schwindt (lower body)

PROJECTED DETROIT RED WINGS (35-20-7) LINES

27 Michael Rasmussen // 71 Dylan Larkin // 88 Patrick Kane

93 Alex DeBrincat // 18 Andrew Copp // 23 Lucas Raymond

65 Dominik Shine // 37 J.T. Compher // 21 James van Riemsdyk

58 Emmitt Finnie // 92 Marco Kasper //22 Mason Appleton

77 Simon Edvinsson // 53 Moritz Seider

8 Ben Chiarot // 44 Axel Sandin-Pellikka

20 Albert Johansson // 25 Jacob Bernard-Docker

36 John Gibson

39 Cam Talbot

Scratched: Travis Hamonic

Traded to Pittsburgh: Elmer Soderblom

Injured: David Perron (lower body)