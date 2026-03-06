Florida Panthers
Panthers Trade GameDay at Wings: How to Watch, Lines, Goalies, Odds
The Florida Panthers took care of some business on Friday afternoon before the NHL Trade Deadline — and now look toward their game tonight against the Detroit Red Wings.
Florida made a couple of changes at the deadline, adding forwards Vinnie Hinostroza in a trade with Minnesota and Cole Reinhardt off waivers from Vegas.
But that was it.
Florida kept Sergei Bobrovsky, A.J. Greer, and Jesper Boqvist among others.
Jeff Petry was the only player moved at the deadline, going to Minnesota on Thursday.
The Panthers made some other transactions today, sending both Toby Bjornfot and Sandis Vilmanis to AHL Charlotte basically so they would be available for the Calder Cup playoffs.
Neither player will go tonight.
The Panthers come into tonight’s game 10 points out of the final wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference and sit just seven points above the New York Rangers for last place in the conference.
Florida, with 63 points, ranks 26th in the entire league.
NOTES: PANTHERS at RED WINGS
- Starting Goalies: Sergei Bobrovsky is expected to be back in net for the Panthers after staying put at the deadline. John Gibson starts for the Wings.
- How to Watch/Stream: The Panthers are on local and national television tonight; not only is the game on Scripps, but is on NHL Network as well. Because of NHL Network’s coverage, you can stream the game on Panthers+ locally but it will not be on ESPN+ outside the South Florida market.
- NHL Betting Odds: The Red Wings are favorites (-150) on the money line at the local book. If you think Florida will win, a $100 wager is worth $130 if it does.
ON DECK: GAME No. 63
FLORIDA PANTHERS at DETROIT RED WINGS
- When: Friday, 7 p.m.
- Where: Little Caesars Arena, Detroit
- Local TV: Scripps Sports — WSFL 39 (Miami/FtL); WHDT 9 (WPB); LAFF 36.3 (SW Fla)
- National TV: NHL Network
- Streaming: Panthers+
- Radio: WQAM; WBZT 1230-AM (West Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); WCZR 101.7-FM (Treasure Coast); SiriusXM
- Panthers Radio Streaming: SiriusXM 932, NHL/Panthers App
- Local Betting Odds — Red Wings Favored: MoneyLine (-150); Puck Line -1.5 (+160); O/U 5.5 (-130/+105)
- Last Season: Detroit won 2-1
- This Season (Wings Lead 1-0) — At Detroit: Wings 4, Panthers 1 (Oct. 15); Friday. At Florida: Tuesday; April 15.
- All-time Regular Season Series: Florida leads 40-22-7, 5 ties
- Up Next for the Panthers: Tuesday vs. Detroit Red Wings, 7
PROJECTED FLORIDA PANTHERS (30-29-3) LINES
27 Eetu Luostarinen // 15 Anton Lundell // 13 Sam Reinhart
11 Mackie Samoskevich // 9 Sam Bennett // 19 Matthew Tkachuk
23 Carter Verhaeghe // 17 Evan Rodrigues // 63 Brad Marchand
70 Jesper Boqvist // 92 Tomas Nosek // 10 A.J. Greer
42 Gus Forsling // 5 Aaron Ekblad
77 Niko Mikkola // 26 Uvis Balinskis
6 Donovan Sebrango // 7 Dmitry Kulikov
72 Sergei Bobrovsky
40 Daniil Tarasov
Scratched: None
Acquired from Minnesota, Claimed off Waivers: Vinnie Hinostroza, Cole Reinhardt
Traded to Minnesota: Jeff Petry
Sent to AHL Charlotte: Toby Bjornfot, Sandis Vilmanis
Injured: Seth Jones (collarbone), Sasha Barkov (knee), Jonah Gadjovich (upper body), Cole Schwindt (lower body)
PROJECTED DETROIT RED WINGS (35-20-7) LINES
27 Michael Rasmussen // 71 Dylan Larkin // 88 Patrick Kane
93 Alex DeBrincat // 18 Andrew Copp // 23 Lucas Raymond
65 Dominik Shine // 37 J.T. Compher // 21 James van Riemsdyk
58 Emmitt Finnie // 92 Marco Kasper //22 Mason Appleton
77 Simon Edvinsson // 53 Moritz Seider
8 Ben Chiarot // 44 Axel Sandin-Pellikka
20 Albert Johansson // 25 Jacob Bernard-Docker
36 John Gibson
39 Cam Talbot
Scratched: Travis Hamonic
Traded to Pittsburgh: Elmer Soderblom
Injured: David Perron (lower body)
