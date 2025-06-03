FHN Today/NHL Links
Sasha Barkov Loves South Florida, Enjoys Giving Back
FORT LAUDERDALE — It takes something special to surprise Sasha Barkov, but the Florida Panthers pulled one over on their captain Monday morning.
At the conclusion of the team’s meeting a day before the team left for the Stanley Cup Final, general manager Bill Zito came into the team’s theater — and was followed by some special guests.
A group of kids from the Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital came in, one thanking the Panthers for all the joy the team has given them.
Then, in came a representative from the Hockey Hall of Fame carrying the King Clancy Memorial Trophy which goes to the NHL player who shows leadership on the ice — and is active in his community.
Barkov was not only honored for what he does for the Panthers, but also for his long partnership with Joe D’s.
Not only has he donated close to a half-million dollars to the hospital, but Barkov enjoys his visits — especially when he brings the Stanley Cup with him.
Barkov is the first player to win the Selke and King Clancy in the same season. He is the first player from the Panthers to win either trophy — and this is his third Selke.
“It is special,” Barkov said of his six-year partnership with the hospital. “I have done it for a little while now, and I’m not stopping. It means a lot to me, is very close to my heart.
“I’m really happy that I am able to give something back. When I first got here, I was just a young kid, and the community accepted me. So, at some point in my career … I realized I should probably start giving something back because I love it here. I love this place.”
Said coach Paul Maurice: “There is a connection there, and it fits his personality because it is quiet. He has a connection to that hospital and to those kids, but it is not on a website every day. It is not a photo-op for Sasha. That is not what that is all about. It’s just the way he is.’’
- Want exclusive, insider content only available to Florida Hockey Now subscribers? For the next day or two, we’re offering a special one-year subscription to FHN for just $12! That’s just $1 a month. No code necessary, just click on the above link and sign up for the annual subscription.
PANTHERS/ OILERS / FLORIDA HOCKEY NOW
- The Panthers aren’t afraid of going on the road. Neither are the Oilers.
- Bill Zito isn’t looking back at what his team has accomplished. He says the Panthers still have work to do. Story at 9:30
- Here is how everyone voted on the Selke. Disclosure: Once I started to do work for the NHL, I had to resign as Florida chapter chair and am no longer a member of the PHWA.
- Here’s one of mine from NHL: Nate Schmidt came to the Panthers to try and win the Cup — but he’s staying in the moment.
- This Cup Final will be reality tv, TNT’s Eddie Olcyzk said.
- It’s a good time to be a fan of the Panthers. Not only is Florida in the Stanley Cup Final, but the Charlotte Checkers are a win away from playing for the Calder Cup.
- Who has played more hockey than the Florida Panthers over the past three years? By Friday, no one in NHL history.
- A couple days off before the start of the Stanley Cup Final is just fine with the Panthers.
- Mattias Ekholm is back with the Oilers and feeling fine.
- VIDEO: I spend some time with Mike DiPasquale to talk about the Panthers on 7 SportsXtra.
- The Panthers paying tribute to Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau on Saturday was a prime example of what Maurice expressed Saturday when asked what makes his team so special.
- Don’t forget to subscribe to the FHN YouTube channel to watch interviews with the Florida Panthers throughout the postseason. Monday brought Maurice, Barkov, and Sam Bennett. More from media day later this evening.
NHL / NHN LINKS
- The Lightning gave Yanni Gourde a six-year deal.
- Nick Kypreos has his offseason trade board up and running.
- Jesper Fast calls it a career.
- Five pivotal June decisions for the Pittsburgh Penguins.
- Joe Sacco is out of the running for the Boston Bruins job.
- The New York Islanders have the top pick in the draft — but may trade out of it.
- Former New Jersey Devils — and Florida Panthers — forward Scott Gomez has a coaching gig.
- What the San Jose Sharks could offer William Eklund on a new deal.
2025 STANLEY CUP FINAL
GAME 1
FLORIDA PANTHERS @ EDMONTON OILERS
Best-of-7 Series
- When: Wednesday, 8 p.m.
- Where: Rogers Place, Edmonton
- National TV: TNT/truTV
- National Streaming: Max
- Radio: WQAM 560-AM; WPOW 96.5-FM2; WBZT 1230-AM (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys), SiriusXM
- Radio Streaming: SiriusXM, NHL App
- Series Schedule (all games at 8 p.m., TNT) — Game 1: @Edmonton Wednesday; Game 2: @Edmonton Friday; Game 3: @Florida Monday; Game 4: @Florida, Thursday June 12; Game 5*: @Edmonton, Saturday June 14; Game 6*: @Florida, Tuesday June 17; Game 7*: @Edmonton, Friday June 20.
- Regular Season (Panthers won 2-0) — At Florida: Panthers 4, Oilers 3 (Feb. 27). At Edmonton: Panthers 6, Oilers 5 (Dec. 16).
- How They Got Here: Edmonton d. Los Angeles (6), Vegas (5), Dallas (5); Florida d. Tampa Bay (5), Toronto (7), Carolina (5)
- Postseason History: Florida Won 2024 Stanley Cup Final 4-3
- All-time Regular Season Series: Oilers lead 23-18-0, 3 ties