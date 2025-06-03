Sasha Barkov Loves South Florida, Enjoys Giving Back

FORT LAUDERDALE — It takes something special to surprise Sasha Barkov, but the Florida Panthers pulled one over on their captain Monday morning.

At the conclusion of the team’s meeting a day before the team left for the Stanley Cup Final, general manager Bill Zito came into the team’s theater — and was followed by some special guests.

A group of kids from the Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital came in, one thanking the Panthers for all the joy the team has given them.

Then, in came a representative from the Hockey Hall of Fame carrying the King Clancy Memorial Trophy which goes to the NHL player who shows leadership on the ice — and is active in his community.

Barkov was not only honored for what he does for the Panthers, but also for his long partnership with Joe D’s.

Not only has he donated close to a half-million dollars to the hospital, but Barkov enjoys his visits — especially when he brings the Stanley Cup with him.

Barkov is the first player to win the Selke and King Clancy in the same season. He is the first player from the Panthers to win either trophy — and this is his third Selke.

“It is special,” Barkov said of his six-year partnership with the hospital. “I have done it for a little while now, and I’m not stopping. It means a lot to me, is very close to my heart.

“I’m really happy that I am able to give something back. When I first got here, I was just a young kid, and the community accepted me. So, at some point in my career … I realized I should probably start giving something back because I love it here. I love this place.”

Said coach Paul Maurice: “There is a connection there, and it fits his personality because it is quiet. He has a connection to that hospital and to those kids, but it is not on a website every day. It is not a photo-op for Sasha. That is not what that is all about. It’s just the way he is.’’

