Florida Panthers Depth Chart: The Goalies (+)

With the Florida Panthers opening training camp on Sept. 19, Florida Hockey Now has been breaking down the team’s depth chart.

We started with the defensemen, then moved on to the team’s forwards.

Now, the Florida Panthers depth chart moves on to the goalies.

What timing, eh?

On Friday, goalie coach Robb Tallas had his day with the Stanley Cup and he brought it all around the Coral Springs/Parkland metroplex.

Today, Spencer Knight brings it to his hometown of Darien, Connecticut.

Sergei Bobrovsky gets it next week.

Not too shabby.

The Florida Panthers goaltending depth chart is a little hard to work around because, well, they have a lot of players who they like and are working with outside of the NHL and AHL.

Roberto Luongo, who brought the Stanley Cup to his hometown of Montreal, has his goalie department working overtime trying to unearth some talent.

They have done a pretty good job thus far.

So, without further ado, let’s look at the Florida Panthers goalie depth chart:

FLORIDA PANTHERS DEPTH CHART

GOALIES

The Starter: Sergei Bobrovsky