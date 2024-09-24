Florida Panthers Bringing New Pizza to Sunrise Arena

The Florida Panthers have had a number of pizza partners over the years, but on Tuesday, Fort Lauderdale-based Stoner’s Pizza announced it has a four-year deal to become the “Official Pizza” of the team.

Not only will fans be able to get specials from Stoner’s on gameday — and, the day following games — but a concession area at Amerant Bank Arena serving pizza and half-baked cookies outside Section 312.

The new concession area is scheduled to open on Sept. 30 when the Panthers play host to the Tampa Bay Lightning in their final home preseason game before the Oct. 8 opener against the Boston Bruins.

According to the Stoner’s Pizza website, there are 48 locations nationwide with 15 more in development.

This is obviously not a partnership with a large pizza chain such as Dominos or Papa Johns: It appears there are only a handful of locations in Broward County and one in Boca Raton.

The closest location to the team’s arena is located in Davie; there is also a location on Las Olas Boulevard in Fort Lauderdale.

Stoner’s will offer a ‘Game Day Special’ in which using the promo code GOCATS will get a BOGO deal on large cheese and pepperoni pizzas.

On days following a game, fans can use another promo for six free half-baked cookies with any purchase of $15 or more.

Stoner’s, which was founded in 2013, has specialty pizzas, calzones, strombolis, and hickory-smoked chicken wings on its menu.

