Florida Panthers in Dynasty Mode. Bad News for Rest of the NHL

Before Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final started, a member of the Florida Panthers front office whispered “we better win this, because who knows what our roster will look like next year.’’

Yeah, about that.

The roster looks just fine.

So do the Florida Panthers.

There was a lot of talk surrounding the Panthers when they won the Stanley Cup for the second straight time about whether this team should be considered a dynasty.

Matthew Tkachuk certainly thinks it does, but yeah, maybe going to the Final three straight years and winning the Stanley Cup in back-to-back years doesn’t quite match a standard set by the old Montreal Canadiens, New York Islanders, or Oilers.

But this party does not appear to shutting down any time soon.

Over the past few days, the Panthers not only signed one of their top three free agents to a long-term, big money deal but all three of them.

Sam Bennett was first, getting eight years and $64 million.

Monday, Aaron Ekblad signed for eight years and almost $50 million.

Then Brad Marchand locked in for six years at around $32 million.

Bill Zito talked Saturday about facilitating what money the Panthers had, trying to make sure this team not only stays together, but is happy to be together.

Everyone may not get paid the same, but they are all getting rich together — and they are all having a blast kicking the snot out of the rest of the NHL.

And the rest of the NHL could not have been happy to see what went down before free agency opens today at noon.

The Panthers, for the most part, are brining the band back for another go ‘round.

Right now, the Panthers have brought back 11 of the 12 forwards from Game 6 of the Final as well as five of their six defensemen.

A return of Tomas Nosek would make that 12-for-12 on the forward front.

The fun part, for the Panthers is, next summer they will have plenty of money under the cap ($23 million per PuckPedia) but aside from Sergei Bobrovsky and Niko Mikkola, nowhere to really spend it.

Because everyone else is signed.

Now, the Panthers will have to say goodbye to some close friends today with Nate Schmidt, Vitek Vanecek, and Nico Sturm likely moving on.

Zito would keep everyone if he could, but he cannot.

The Panthers have become an exclusive club; everyone wants to join, but not everyone can.

“The guys who come here, for the most part, every guy who’s come here has had the best season of their careers,’’ Zito said after Game 6.

“From that perspective, it’s gratifying to think that we can create an environment where the guys can do that, but it’s the team. It’s that room. It truly is.”

And that room is staying together.

Florida now has 10 players signed through 2030 so, while Zito may have a wandering eye moving forward either through trade or free agency, the Panthers likely will not need much to continue being a true Cup challenger.

At the Cup parade, the Panthers started talking about winning it all again.

Last summer, Tkachuk said he always thought he would be just fine winning the Stanley Cup once in his career.

“Win one,’’ he said, “and you’re set.’’

And then he won it.

He wanted it to do it again, and again.

“Hopefully I have a lot of great years ahead,’’ Tkachuk said. “I want to win again more than anything in the world. I got that taste, and it’s like an addiction. I want it again.’’

The Panthers have set themselves up to keep the party going.

