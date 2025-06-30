Signed All Three: Brad Marchand Stays with the Florida Panthers

Brad Marchand is staying with the Florida Panthers.

The former captain of the Boston Bruins will run it back in Sunrise after agreeing to a six-year deal with the Panthers.

Elliotte Friedman reports the contract is for an average of about $5.3 million per season.

The Panthers, after signing Aaron Ekblad to an eight-year deal earlier in the day, were $4.9 million under the salary cap.

The Panthers are now over the salary cap for next season but are allowed to carry an extra 10 percent through the summer.

Marchand, 37, spent the first 16 seasons of his NHL career with the Bruins, including the past two as their captain, before the Panthers acquired him at the trade deadline on March 7.

He joined Florida’s third line with Anton Lundell and Eetu Luostarinen and excelled in the playoffs, finishing second in the Conn Smythe Trophy voting to Sam Bennett.

Bennett, like Ekblad, also signed an eight-year deal with the Panthers instead of testing NHL free agency.

General manager Bill Zito said after the Panthers won the Stanley Cup for the second straight year that he thought he could sign all three of Florida’s top free agents.

He was right.

