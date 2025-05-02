Connect with us

FHN Today: Panthers Play Leafs, Rangers Close to New Coach

Published

8 hours ago

on

Panthers leafs
Steven Lorentz shows off his Stanley Cup championship ring when the Toronto Maple Leafs came to town in November. // Original photo courtesy @FlaPanthers - digitally altered FHN

The Florida Panthers did not even have to wait 24 hours to learn who they will face in the Eastern Conference semifinals with the Maple Leafs finishing off the Senators on Thursday night.

Ottawa made this a series by winning two straight after going down 0-3, but the Maple Leafs — led by 2024 Stanley Cup champs Anthony Stolarz, Oliver Ekman-Larsson, and Steven Lorentz — proved too much.

Ottawa did tie the score at 2 late in the third, but the Leafs got a Max Pacioretty goal with 5:39 left to help Toronto to an eventual 4-2 win.

Game 1 of the Leafs and Panthers could be as early as Sunday.

Will let you know as soon as we know.

Things are wrapping up around the league, so the schedule for the next round should be coming soon.

FLORIDA PANTHERS / FHN

NHL LINKS / NATIONAL HOCKEY NOW

2025 NHL STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS
EASTERN CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS: GAME 1
FLORIDA PANTHERS @ TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS
Best-of-7 Series
  • When: TBA
  • Where: Scotiabank Arena, Toronto
  • National TV/Streaming: TBA
  • Radio: WQAM 560-AM; WBZT 1230-AM (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); SiriusXM
  • Panthers Radio Streaming: SiriusXM 932, NHL App
  • Series Schedule — Game 1: @Toronto TBA; Game 2: @Toronto TBA; Game 3: @Florida TBA; Game 4: @Florida TBA; Game 5*:@Toronto TBA; Game 6*: @Florida TBA; Game 7*: @Toronto TBA.
  • How They Got Here: Toronto d. Ottawa 4-2; Florida d. Tampa Bay 4-1
  • This Season (Panthers Won 3-1) — At Florida: Panthers 5, Leafs 1 (Nov.27); Panthers 3, Leafs 1 (Ap. 8). At Toronto: Panthers 3, Maple Leafs 2 (March 14); Maple Leafs 3, Panthers 2 (April 2).
  • Last Regular Season: Tied 2-2
  • All-time Regular Season Series: Toronto leads 51-40-7, 7 ties
  • All-time Postseason: Panthers d. Maple Leafs 4-1 (2023 ECS)

