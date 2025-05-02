FHN Today: Panthers Play Leafs, Rangers Close to New Coach

The Florida Panthers did not even have to wait 24 hours to learn who they will face in the Eastern Conference semifinals with the Maple Leafs finishing off the Senators on Thursday night.

Ottawa made this a series by winning two straight after going down 0-3, but the Maple Leafs — led by 2024 Stanley Cup champs Anthony Stolarz, Oliver Ekman-Larsson, and Steven Lorentz — proved too much.

Ottawa did tie the score at 2 late in the third, but the Leafs got a Max Pacioretty goal with 5:39 left to help Toronto to an eventual 4-2 win.

Game 1 of the Leafs and Panthers could be as early as Sunday.

Will let you know as soon as we know.

Things are wrapping up around the league, so the schedule for the next round should be coming soon.

FLORIDA PANTHERS / FHN

NHL LINKS / NATIONAL HOCKEY NOW

2025 NHL STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS

EASTERN CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS: GAME 1

FLORIDA PANTHERS @ TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS

Best-of-7 Series

