FHN Today/NHL Links
FHN Today: Panthers Play Leafs, Rangers Close to New Coach
The Florida Panthers did not even have to wait 24 hours to learn who they will face in the Eastern Conference semifinals with the Maple Leafs finishing off the Senators on Thursday night.
Ottawa made this a series by winning two straight after going down 0-3, but the Maple Leafs — led by 2024 Stanley Cup champs Anthony Stolarz, Oliver Ekman-Larsson, and Steven Lorentz — proved too much.
Ottawa did tie the score at 2 late in the third, but the Leafs got a Max Pacioretty goal with 5:39 left to help Toronto to an eventual 4-2 win.
Game 1 of the Leafs and Panthers could be as early as Sunday.
Will let you know as soon as we know.
Things are wrapping up around the league, so the schedule for the next round should be coming soon.
FLORIDA PANTHERS / FHN
- The Panthers are going to Toronto for the second round.
- With Brad Marchand, Anton Lundell, and Eetu Luostarinen, the Panthers have a third line most teams would envy.
- When Matthew Tkachuk went on LTIR, the Panthers added some key pieces who have come up big thus far.
- The Panthers move on after beating the Lightning in 5.
- After beating the Lightning in 5 again, the Panthers control the Battle of Florida.
- Panthers vs. Leafs by the numbers.
- A lack of production from its biggest stars cost the Lightning against Florida.
- Ekblad took a two-game suspension for his hit on Brandon Hagel in Game 4. He will have to miss Game 1 against the Leafs.
- Subscribe to the FHN YouTube channel to hear from the Florida Panthers throughout the postseason. Wednesday brought a bundle of video from Paul Maurice, Tkachuk, Carter Verhaeghe, Sasha Barkov, Sam Bennett, Gus Forsling, Luostarinen, and Marchand. More Friday from FTL.
NHL LINKS / NATIONAL HOCKEY NOW
- According to ESPN, former Penguins coach Mike Sullivan is close to being the new coach of the Rangers. And, John Tortorella may be going with him.
- The Ottawa Senators put up a fight, but the Battle of Ontario once again belongs to the Leafs.
- The Vegas Golden Knights are moving on after winning three straight against the Wild.
- The Colorado Avalanche live to fight another day, win a wild one against the Stars. Game 7 coming up next in Dallas.
- Five good lessons the Montreal Canadiens learned from these playoffs.
- Can the new coach of the Pittsburgh Penguins save Ryan Graves?
- Mark Scheifele is out for the Jets and did not travel to St. Louis for Game 6.
- Is Patrick Kane returning to the Detroit Red Wings?
- The Philadelphia Flyers may be looking at the college ranks for their new coach.
2025 NHL STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS
EASTERN CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS: GAME 1
FLORIDA PANTHERS @ TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS
Best-of-7 Series
- When: TBA
- Where: Scotiabank Arena, Toronto
- National TV/Streaming: TBA
- Radio: WQAM 560-AM; WBZT 1230-AM (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); SiriusXM
- Panthers Radio Streaming: SiriusXM 932, NHL App
- Series Schedule — Game 1: @Toronto TBA; Game 2: @Toronto TBA; Game 3: @Florida TBA; Game 4: @Florida TBA; Game 5*:@Toronto TBA; Game 6*: @Florida TBA; Game 7*: @Toronto TBA.
- How They Got Here: Toronto d. Ottawa 4-2; Florida d. Tampa Bay 4-1
- This Season (Panthers Won 3-1) — At Florida: Panthers 5, Leafs 1 (Nov.27); Panthers 3, Leafs 1 (Ap. 8). At Toronto: Panthers 3, Maple Leafs 2 (March 14); Maple Leafs 3, Panthers 2 (April 2).
- Last Regular Season: Tied 2-2
- All-time Regular Season Series: Toronto leads 51-40-7, 7 ties
- All-time Postseason: Panthers d. Maple Leafs 4-1 (2023 ECS)
For more Florida Panthers news and analysis, visit Florida Hockey Now throughout the day
Become a true Panthers Insider with a Subscription to FHN
Subscribe to the FHN YouTube Channel and like our Facebook page
Follow Us on Twitter:
And on Bluesky: