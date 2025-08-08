Good Morning Panthers: Ekblad, Verhaeghe Join GMA

FORT LAUDERDALE — ABC is promoting its channel change in South Florida by hutting up local hot spots for hits on Good Morning America. Friday, GMA cooled off at the IcePlex with the Florida Panthers.

Aaron Ekblad and Carter Verhaeghe joined the GMA set atop the IcePlex by reporter Victor Oquendo and Josh Moser of WSVN-7 and the new ABC Miami.

With the Jr. Panthers skating on the ice below them, Oquendo — who called South Florida the ‘epicenter of the hockey world — asked Verhaeghe and Ekblad about the rise of hockey’s popularity in the region, what the building of the IcePlex has done to help community engagement with the team, and what it feels like to be the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions.

“The past few season have been amazing,’’ Verhaeghe said. “Going to the finals, winning back-to-back, we have built something special here with all the guys. The fans are on board. It’s really something special here.”

Said Ekblad: “We have been through plenty of ups-and-downs as a franchise and to be where we’re at now is pretty special. The community, the fans, everyone is behind us through the two championships and three Stanley Cup Finals. We’re trying to build on that every day.”

Oquendo ended the segment by asking Verhaeghe what he thought about the Panthers pulling the 3-peat.

Verhaeghe grinned.

“Don’t jinx it,’’ Verhaeghe said. “No, that’s the play.’’

This is not the first time this week that the Panthers were featured on a national news program.

Earlier this week, the CBS Evening News picked up the story on Mackie Samoskevich taking the Stanley Cup home to Newtown, Conn.

Samoskevich made sure he brought the Cup to the Sandy Hook Elementary Memorial not far from where he grew up.

“Mackie Samoskevich,’’ Steve Hartman closed, “a silver cup. A heart of gold.’’

More FHN Coverage of the Stanley Cup Champion Panthers:

2024 STANLEY CUP CHAMPIONS 2025

FLORIDA PANTHERS