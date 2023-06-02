Miami Heat Drop Game 1 of Finals, Florida Panthers Fly to Vegas

The Miami Heat were in the Mile High City on Thursday for Game 1 of the NBA Finals as the Florida Panthers were a mile high in the air earlier in the day headed to Las Vegas for their opener in the Stanley Cup Final on Saturday night.

The Heat were behind for much of its opener but rallied to make things close, dropping Game 1 104-93 to the Denver Nuggets.

It was the first Game 1 loss of this postseason for the Heat.

Game 2 is on Sunday night.

The Panthers did not practice on Thursday, the team meeting in Fort Lauderdale for their charter flight to Nevada.

Florida will practice at T-Mobile Arena today and then hold media day with Game 1 on Saturday night at 8 p.m. on TNT.

Sergei Bobrovsky has accomplished a lot during his 13 seasons in the NHL.

Now, for the first time, he is in the Stanley Cup Finals.

Bobrovsky spoke to FHN and the AP on a variety of subjects earlier this week from those rumors of losing 20 pounds in Game 5, holes drilled into his skates, his mindset going into the Final and that glorious flow he’s got going on right now.

— What do think about the placement of the Cup Final patch on the jerseys? Some are upset, some don’t care.

— The Panthers’ power play was not doing a whole lot of anything early on against the Hurricanes —and then it caught fire. Florida got three game-winning goals off their power play in Games 2-4 as players and coaches worked on a remedy that worked.

— The Panthers are having themselves a time and Paul Maurice is here for it.

— Florida is playing the Vegas Golden Knights and helped build them into a team which has made the playoffs in five of their six seasons. Former Panthers Jonathan Marchessault and Reilly Smith, players the Panthers gave up at the 2017 expansion draft, have been part of Vegas’ success since Day 1.

— Gus Forsling has been a unsung hero during this run to the Cup Final and he had a big hand in beating the Hurricanes — the team which waived him in 2021 allowing the panthers to snap him up.

— Patric Hornqvist has not played for the Panthers since December but he is doing everything he can to help his team reach that ultimate goal. “I am happy, so glad we are in this position right now,’’ Hornqvist said. “To be through that journey, for me, is so special. I feel spoiled to be part of it one more time.”

— The Panthers have another odd postgame ritual during these playoffs as they handout a rawhide dog chew. Looks kind of nasty.

