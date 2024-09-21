Miami Hurricanes Drop D-3 Opener to Lynn University

LAKE WORTH — The University of Miami Hurricanes ice hockey program ushered in a new era for the second time in two weeks.

Once again, the start did not go their way.

Miami was in danger of losing its team after the pandemic and won just one game in 2022-23.

Yet in March, Miami won the 2024 AAU D-III championship. That team was elevated to Division II, and the Hurricanes launched a second team in Division III — giving Miami two teams for the first time.

“Having this D-III team, everyone gets a chance to play,” said team captain Chris Michelini, who was part of last season’s national championship team. “I really like that.”

Friday, the new D-III team kicked off its new season against Lynn University at the Palm Beach SkateZone.

Lynn, a longstanding D-II squad, was trying to spoil the party in its home opener.

And that’s just what the Knights did with a 5-1 win.

Just 3:03 into the game, Drew Constant found himself in front of the net with traffic around Miami goalie Jamie Brooks. Brooks couldn’t make the stop to give Lynn a 1-0 advantage.

Down 2-0, Brendan Moore got the puck from Kyle Maguire, who was at the top of the left circle. Moore let go a wicked wrister for his first goal of the year with 7:05 left in the first.

That proved to be Miami’s only offense.

A mere 10 seconds later, Mason Moree skated in on the right side, where he had the puck fed to him from below the goal line. Moree let go a hard slap shot and gave Lynn a 3-1 lead and control of the game.

Lynn outshot Miami 48-15 in the final two periods.

Miami’s D-II team will face Lynn tonight at 8.

The Hurricanes championship will receive their rings and there will be a banner raising pregame.

“Every game we’re going to get better,” Michelini said. “We’re going to work on the stuff we need to work on in practice, and next game we’re going to turn it around.”

