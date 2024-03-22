Gone Country: Nashville Predators 3, Florida Panthers 0

SUNRISE — The Florida Panthers had not worn their road whites in a home game, on purpose, since 2003 as they did Thursday against the Nashville Predators.

At times, the Panthers looked like those sad teams from way back when.

The Panthers did not seem all that interested in Thursday’s game — save for a couple of big fights, especially Nick Cousins’ payback against Jason Zucker early on — and Nashville made them pay for it.

Nashville stayed on a white-hot trajectory, winning its fourth straight and 14th in 16 games as it dropped the Panthers 3-0.

Florida trailed 1-0 after a first period in which it got off just five shots against backup goalie Kevin Lankinen and went into the third down 2-0.

The Panthers played without Sasha Barkov and coach Paul Maurice spent the night with his Margaritaville blender, mixing and matching his forward lines trying to find something that worked.

Florida has lost its past three after Carolina ended its six-game winning streak last Thursday.

The Panthers have been shut out seven times this season — and twice in their past three losses.

GOALS OF THE GAME

Predators 1, Panthers 0 (17:47, 1st): Filip Forsberg came across the goal line and threw up a backhanded shot that hit teammate Gustav Nyquist in the back. Forsberg keeps chopping at the loose puck in front of Sergei Bobrovsky — only Nyquist recovers and does the honors.

came across the goal line and threw up a backhanded shot that hit teammate in the back. Forsberg keeps chopping at the loose puck in front of — only Nyquist recovers and does the honors. Predators 2, Panthers 0 (7:32, 2nd PP): Tyson Barrie’s shot from the point is deflected in front by Forsberg and gets past Bobrovsky. The goal was looked at for a high-stick, but it was a legal play.

shot from the point is deflected in front by Forsberg and gets past Bobrovsky. The goal was looked at for a high-stick, but it was a legal play. Predators 3, Panthers 0 (14:19, 3rd): Forsberg got hit in the skates on a shot from Nyquist — but Sam Bennett unintentionally kicked it past Bobrovsky.

FHN’S 3 STARS OF THE GAME

1. Filip Forsberg, Nashville

2. Kevin Lankinen, Nashville

3. Gustav Nyquist, Nashville

