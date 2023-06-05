Mile High Heat: Miami Wins Game 2, Panthers Up Next

Hey, look who went on the road, lost Game 1 and then rallied to win Game 2? It’s the Miami Heat of course.

The Heat played one whale of a fourth period quarter on Sunday night as it rallied to beat the host Denver Nuggets 111-108 in Game 2 of the NBA Finals.

The best-of-7 series turns to Miami for Game 3 on Wednesday.

The Panthers, of course, are down 1-0 to the host Vegas Golden Knights after losing 5-2 on Saturday night in Game 1.

Florida will try and even things up and bring that series back to South Florida in the same condition the Heat one is.

FLORIDA HOCKEY NOW

Anthony Duclair gambled on himself and the Florida Panthers in 2020.

This is one bet that has paid off handsomely for both sides.

— The Vegas Golden Knights say they won’t be goaded into penalties but the Panthers say they are going to continue to play a hard-hitting style of hockey. The Knights are no slouches, themselves.

— Matthew Tkachuk made his debut in the Stanley Cup Final and it did not go according to script. He ended up getting tossed not long after his soft clearing pass was picked off by Stone and sent into the back of the net to make it 4-2 in the third.

— There was no panic in the Panthers following the loss. They know this is a long series. Lots of hockey left to be played.

— When Colby is not being complimented by the NHL commissioner for his sportscoat, he is answering your questions about the Panthers. The newest FHN Mailbag is up!

— Three of the past five Stanley Cup champions won the Presidents’ Trophy the previous season. Could the Panthers make it four of six?

— The Panthers wanted to keep their road juju rolling but their road playoff winning streak ends at eight — second all-time in NHL postseason history.

— It’s not a dog bone at all: Marc Staal spilled the ‘beef’ regarding a new postgame ritual.

— The Panthers got over 10,000 at the arena last night for Game 1 and they’re going to have outdoor watch parties for home games as well.

— Sergei Bobrovsky has accomplished a lot during his 13 seasons in the NHL. For the first time, he is in the Stanley Cup Finals. Bobrovsky spoke to FHN about those rumors of losing 20 pounds in Game 5, holes drilled into his skates, his mindset going into the Final and that glorious flow he’s got going on right now.

NATIONAL HOCKEY NOW

Have the Vegas Golden Knights figured out the Sergei Bobrovsky puzzle?

How about Matthew Tkachuk? Maybe.

We’ll see. Again, one game.

