FHN Today: Nazem Kadri to the New York Islanders?

It is officially August — the slowest hockey month of the year — but there are still a few key storylines taking place including where top free agent Nazem Kadri is going to end up.

Per a report from Barrie Colts director of player personnel Mark Seidel, a deal is in place for Kadri to join the New York Islanders.

That report has yet to be confirmed, but according to New York Islanders Hockey Now, it has been reported that Long Island is the likely destination for the Stanley Cup-winning forward.

Kadri broke out to the tune of 87 points (28 goals, 59 assists) in 71 games during the regular season and aided the Colorado Avalanche’s championship run with 15 points (eight goals, seven assists) in the postseason.

After hitting career highs in assists and points, Kadri is set to turn 32 just before the NHL regular season begins.

The Islanders, while quiet in free agency, already added to their roster at the draft with a trade for ex-Montreal Canadiens defenseman Alexander Romanov.

Both Romanov and young defenseman Noah Dobson are restricted free agents and deals for both have yet to be announced.

Pantherland

The Florida Panthers made arguably the biggest trade the NHL has seen in at least a decade, swapping franchise star Jonathan Huberdeau for Matthew Tkachuk, and you guys had a lot to say about it.

I reacted to your takes in the second edition of ‘Florida Panthers Temp Check‘

GR and I will react to some of the remaining takes in the second episode of the FHN Podcast.

Be on the lookout for that and be sure to subscribe to FHN+ to receive two exclusive episodes of the podcast every month starting in October.

— ICYMI: Steve Macfarlane from Calgary Hockey Now joined me on the inaugural episode of the FHN Podcast to discuss the Tkachuk trade.

— How will the Panthers line up to start the 2022-23 season? We share our lineup prediction here.

— With MacKenzie Weegar gone, Gus Forsling has a chance to step up and become a legit top pair defenseman.

— When Tkachuk hit the trade market, Bill Zito’s plans for re-signing Huberdeau rapidly changed.

— Zito completely reshaped the Panthers, going scorched earth on the roster he inherited.

Cafecito Corner

After losing a slew of players due to injury — including Jazz Chisholm and Jorge Soler — the Miami Marlins suffered a series sweep at the hands of the New York Mets.

Pablo Lopez pitched just 2.2 innings in what may have been his last start in Miami, giving up 12 hits and six runs.

The Marlins — sitting 17.5 games behind the first-place Mets in the NL East and eight games out of a wildcard spot — may become sellers come Tuesday’s trade deadline.

National Hockey Now and NHL News

Plenty of current and former Boston Bruins players made it out to Tuuka Rask’s wedding in Italy.

That included Milan Lucic, who partied alongside Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci among others.

Boston Hockey Now’s Jimmy Murphy thinks Lucic — who has one more year left with the Flames at $5.2 million — should join the Bruins’ effort to reunite the squad that won the Stanley Cup in 2011.

— Vegas Hockey Now’s Owen Krepps compared the Golden Knights’ successful inaugural campaign to the Seattle Kraken’s first year in the NHL.

— Staying in Seattle, ex-Washington Capitals defenseman Michal Kempny views his new contract with the Kraken as his ‘last chance in the NHL.’

— We looked at how the Panthers would line up after the Tkachuk trade, what about the Flames?

— Regardless of Carey Price’s status, Jake Allen and Samuel Montembeault will be ready to man the crease for the Montreal Canadiens.

— Pittsburgh Hockey Now’s Dave Molinari takes a look at players who could shape the Pittsburgh Penguins’ season.