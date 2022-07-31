Florida Panthers Temp Check: Post Tkachuk Trade Edition

Last week, we debuted a new series — the Florida Panthers Temp Check — where we provided some analysis on some hot takes you shared with us on Twitter.

You guys gave us a lot. So much so a Part 2 was warranted.

And then one of the biggest trades in the NHL over the last decade happened.

Florida just so happened to be involved.

The Panthers sent all-time leading scorer Jonathan Huberdeau and star defenseman MacKenzie Weegar, along with Cole Schwindt and a 2025 first-round pick, to the Calgary Flames for Matthew Tkachuk.

It changed the outlook of the team completely while, in the process, making some of the takes we looked at just a week ago outdated.

Or, in some cases, aged incredibly well.

Like last time out, I will provide each take with a rating — a heat index, if you will — from 1 to 100.

The higher the score, the hotter, or more wilder, the take is.

I will leave my thoughts underneath each take.

No need to delay any longer, let’s get right to it.

This year’s Panthers will not match last year’s regular season record, and in particular goal differential, but are a very fun team to watch all season and ultimately more well-rounded and prepared to deliver where it counts. — The Good Life

Heat Index: 20

Looking at this year’s roster compared to the one that won the Presidents’ Trophy last year, it lost a lot of the offensive firepower that helped it set records.

The Panthers lost a lot of offense with Claude Giroux and Mason Marchment leaving via free-agency and replaced them with three forwards who have been accustomed to bottom-six checking roles: Colin White, Nick Cousins and Rudolfs Balcers.