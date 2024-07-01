NHL Free Agency: Florida Panthers Sign Nosek, Boqvist, Greer

The Florida Panthers have been hit hard on the opening day of NHL Free Agency, but there is still plenty daylight left and the front office is on the case.

Florida’s first signing of the day is veteran forward Tomas Nosek, who spent last season with New Jersey after playing with Detroit, Vegas, and Boston in the past.

With Florida losing Kevin Stenlund to Utah on a two-year deal worth $4 million, it was looking for a fourth-line center.

Nosek could be that guy.

He centered Boston’s fourth line for two seasons and was a key penalty killer and faceoff specialist for the Bruins and comes to Florida on a one-year, $775,000 deal.

Nosek had seven goals and 17 points in 66 games with the Bruins in 2022-23, and had two assists in their first-round loss to the Panthers that year.

Two of his goals were shorthanded.

He also got into a well-publicized spat with Matthew Tkachuk and Ryan Lomberg on the bench during Game 2 of that series following his high hit on Eric Staal.

Florida has also lost Brandon Montour (Seattle), Oliver Ekman-Larsson (Toronto) and Anthony Stolarz (Toronto) so far today.

The Panthers also lost Ryan Lomberg to Calgary on a two-year deal, but added 27-year-old forward A.J. Greer from the Flames as well as Jesper Boqvist from the Bruins.

Florida also brought back goalie Chris Driedger after he spent the past three seasons with the Seattle Kraken.

