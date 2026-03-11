NHL Trade Deadline Payoff: Hinostroza Makes Triumphant Return to the Panthers

SUNRISE — Vinnie Hinostroza fits the description of a hockey journeyman but looked right at home back with the Florida Panthers on Tuesday night.

At age 31, Hinostroza has played for seven different NHL teams since his NHL debut in the 2015-16 season. During that span he also played for four different AHL teams.

He was traded three times, waived once and signed four free agent contracts.

This is his second tour with Florida. He went pointless in nine games during the covid-shortened 2020-21 season.

He once scored a high of 16 goals, with Arizona in 2018-19. There were subsequent seasons in which he scored as low as five, four, two and even one goal.

Hinstroza had three goals in 48 games with Minnesota this season before coming back to Florida.

He was reacquired by the Panthers at the deadline as depth insurance for the venerable “future considerations.”

Hinostroza is on an expiring two-year, two-way minimum wage contract signed with Minnesota. In his situation he would be advised to hold off establishing a residence in South Florida.

Nevertheless, he earned his moment of fame with the Panthers by scoring on his first shot on goal, a deflection of a Jesper Boqvist shot towards the net in Florida’s eventual 4-3 comeback win against the Detroit Red Wings.

It was his third shift.

The one goal would have been considered a good night’s work, but he added an assist on Niko Mikkola’s third-period goal.

Bill Zito made Hinostroza one of his first free agent signings — Carter Verhaeghe, Radko Gudas, and Anthony Duclair were part of that 2020 class.

But in nine games, he had zero points and was traded to his hometown Chicago Blackhawks.

In his return Tuesday, Hinostroza had a goal and two points.

Welcome back.

For his efforts, he was awarded the official second star of the night. Verhaeghe could not be denied the first star for his tying and winning goals in the final 90 seconds of the game.

Hinostroza was relatively low-keyed post-game when discussing his first goal.

“It was huge, I think. I was just trying to go to the net,’’ he said afterward. “Bo shot it on net and I just got a nice little tip there.”

He has been through this drill enough times, but it is never easy to jump into the lineup of a new team.

“I think, first game, I got the jitters out of the way,’’ Hinostroza said. “My linemates (Boqvist and Luke Kunin) really helped me out there. Playing a different system and stuff … still focused on (what) I can do better but that was a fun first game. That was a big win.”

Paul Maurice was very complimentary of the effort of his latest fourth line and its newest member.

“Good for him,’’ Maurice said. “Drove the net, made a nice play around the back of the net on the second one, on Mikkola’s goal … Those three guys never played together before. They were good. They worked hard. They respected the game. They didn’t try to overdo things.”

Hinostroza has been around long enough that the trade only mildly surprised him. This is a far different Florida team than his first tour.

“I didn’t see it coming,” he said at his first practice with the team. “Coming back here, there are three of four guys that were here. A lot of new faces, a new practice facility that’s amazing. I’m just excited to be here.”

With Brad Marchand likely closed down for the season and Maurice expecting to rest his weary veterans, Hinostroza will probably get plenty of opportunity to prove himself.

After the season, it’s the free agent route all over again.

Or, perhaps, he sticks around a little longer this time.

