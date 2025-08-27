Panthers Social Media All Over Kelce and Swift Engagement News

The big news on Tuesday, not counting Cracker Barrel announcing it was keeping its old logo, was the engagement of pop superstar Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs all-star tight end Travis Kelce.

The Florida Panthers and their crack social media team made sure to get in on the fun.

Swift and Kelce cheered on the Panthers from a private suite during Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final in Sunrise back on June 12.

They got a lot of attention.

Even though the Panthers left them be and did not show them on the scoreboard during the game, the TNT and Sportsnet broadcasts made sure America’s super couple were front and center throughout the game — one the Panthers lost 5-4 in overtime to even the series at 2.

The Panthers have not lost since.

On Tuesday, Swift and Kelce confirmed their engagement with posts on their separate Instagram accounts.

Soon, posts popped up throughout social media both congratulating the couple as well as having some fun with it such as Buffalo Wild Wings announcing they would be happy to cater the future wedding.

The Panthers jumped in with both feet.

Their post was ‘looks like we’re not the only ones getting a ring this year.’

On the video of the two enjoying their time in Sunrise, the Panthers wrote ‘congrats to our close and personal friends on their engagement.’

We’ll see if Sasha Barkov, or perhaps Stanley C. Panther, gets invited to what should be a star-studded ceremony.

Oh, and if you want to get the ‘Palm Tree Club’ cap that Kelce — and Aaron Ekblad — favored, you can get your very own at the Panthers team shop for the low, low price of $59.

looks like we’re not the only ones getting a ring this year 💍 pic.twitter.com/lHb1N41KwS — Florida Panthers (@FlaPanthers) August 26, 2025

More FHN Coverage of the Stanley Cup Champion Panthers:

2024 STANLEY CUP CHAMPIONS 2025

FLORIDA PANTHERS