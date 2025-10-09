Florida Panthers
Panthers GameDay vs. Flyers: How to Watch, Goalies, Lines, Odds
The Florida Panthers get back after it tonight against the Philadelphia Flyers as the regular season is in full swing with 28 teams in action tonight.
The Panthers are trying to go 2-0 to start the new season; Philadelphia plays its first game of the new campaign.
Rick Tocchet makes his debut behind the Flyers bench after leaving Vancouver and filling the job opened when John Tortorella moved on at the end of last season.
The Panthers will line up as they did in Tuesday’s opening night win against the Blackhawks.
GAMEDAY NOTES: FLYERS @ PANTHERS
- How to Watch: The Panthers are back on local TV tonight against the Flyers with Steve Goldstein, Randy Moller, Katie Engleson, Jessica Blaylock, and Ed Jovanovski. The game can be streamed locally on Panthers+, nationally on ESPN+.
- Starting Goalies: The Panthers will have Sergei Bobrovsky back in net for the second straight game. Dan Vladar gets the opening start for the Flyers.
- NHL Betting Odds: The Panthers are pretty big favorites on the money line (-230) at the local book. To win with the Panthers, a $230 bet pays $100.
PREGAME READING FROM FHN
- The GameDay Panthers Parlay is here; some good bets for tonight’s game.
- This really isn’t a read — but checkout the second episode of the Florida Panthers Insider Podcast with special guest Bill Zito. You can find the podcast wherever you get them, or watch it on the FHN YouTube Channel. Subscribe to both!
- After making the team off a PTO, Noah Gregor is excited for the opportunity to help the Panthers.
- Spencer Knight was pretty darned good against the Panthers on Tuesday night.
- The Panthers relived their Stanley Cup championship, then turned the page against Chicago.
ON DECK: GAME NO. 2
PHILADELPHIA FLYERS at FLORIDA PANTHERS
- When: Thursday, 7 p.m.
- Where: Amerant Bank Arena, Sunrise
- Local TV: Scripps Sports — WSFL 39 (Miami/FTL); WPTV 5/WHDT 9 (WPB); LAFF 36.3 (SWFla)
- Streaming: Panthers+; ESPN+
- Radio: WQAM 560-AM; WBZT 1230-AM (West Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); WCZR 101.7-FM (Treasure Coast); SiriusXM
- Panthers Radio Streaming: SiriusXM 932, NHL/Panthers App
- Local Betting Odds — Panthers Favored: MoneyLine (-230); Puck Line -1.5 (+105); O/U 5.5 (-115/-105)
- Last Season: Florida won 2-1
- This Season — At Florida: Thursday, Nov. 26; At Philadelphia: Oct 13.
- All-time Regular Season Series: Philadelphia leads 60-39-7, 7 ties
- Up Next for the Panthers: Saturday vs. Ottawa Senators, 7 p.m. (Local TV)
PROJECTED FLORIDA PANTHERS (1-0-0, 2 points) LINES
27 Eetu Luostarinen // 15 Anton Lundell // 13 Sam Reinhart
23 Carter Verhaeghe // 9 Sam Bennett // 63 Brad Marchand
11 Mackie Samoskevich // 17 Evan Rodrigues // 70 Jesper Boqvist
10 A.J. Greer // 71 Luke Kunin // 12 Jonah Gadjovich
42 Gus Forsling // 5 Aaron Ekblad
77 Niko Mikkola // 3 Seth Jones
7 Dmitry Kulikov // 2 Jeff Petry
72 Sergei Bobrovsky
40 Danill Tarasov
Scratched: Uvis Balinskis, Cole Schwindt, Noah Gregor
Injured: Sasha Barkov (knee), Matthew Tkachuk (lower body), Tomas Nosek (knee)
PROJECTED PHILADELPHIA FLYERS (0-0-0) LINES
22 Christian Dvorak // 14 Sean Couturier // 39 Matvei Michkov
74 Owen Tippett // 46 Trevor Zegras // 11 Travis Konecny
71 Tyson Foerster // 27 Noah Cates // 10 Bobby Brink
44 Nicolas Deslauriers // 18 Rodrigo Abols // 19 Garnet Hathaway
24 Nick Seeler // 6 Travis Sanheim
13 Adam Ginning // 9 Jamie Drysdale
5 Egor Zamula // 47 Noah Juulsen
80 Dan Vladar
33 Samuel Ersson
Scratched: Nikita Grebenkin, Jett Luchanko, Dennis Gilbert
Injured: Rasmus Ristolainen (upper body), Cam York (lower body)
