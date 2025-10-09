Connect with us

Panthers GameDay vs. Flyers: How to Watch, Goalies, Lines, Odds

3 hours ago

Rick Tocchet, pictured here coaching the Coyotes in 2018, is behind the Philadelphia bench for the first time after leaving the Vancouver Canucks after last season. (Photo by Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire)

The Florida Panthers get back after it tonight against the Philadelphia Flyers as the regular season is in full swing with 28 teams in action tonight.

The Panthers are trying to go 2-0 to start the new season; Philadelphia plays its first game of the new campaign.

Rick Tocchet makes his debut behind the Flyers bench after leaving Vancouver and filling the job opened when John Tortorella moved on at the end of last season.

The Panthers will line up as they did in Tuesday’s opening night win against the Blackhawks.

GAMEDAY NOTES: FLYERS @ PANTHERS

  • How to Watch: The Panthers are back on local TV tonight against the Flyers with Steve Goldstein, Randy Moller, Katie Engleson, Jessica Blaylock, and Ed Jovanovski. The game can be streamed locally on Panthers+, nationally on ESPN+.
  • Starting Goalies: The Panthers will have Sergei Bobrovsky back in net for the second straight game. Dan Vladar gets the opening start for the Flyers.
  • NHL Betting Odds: The Panthers are pretty big favorites on the money line (-230) at the local book. To win with the Panthers, a $230 bet pays $100.

PREGAME READING FROM FHN

ON DECK: GAME NO. 2
PHILADELPHIA FLYERS at FLORIDA PANTHERS 

PROJECTED FLORIDA PANTHERS (1-0-0, 2 points) LINES

27 Eetu Luostarinen // 15 Anton Lundell // 13 Sam Reinhart

23 Carter Verhaeghe // 9 Sam Bennett // 63 Brad Marchand

11 Mackie Samoskevich // 17 Evan Rodrigues // 70 Jesper Boqvist

10 A.J. Greer // 71 Luke Kunin // 12 Jonah Gadjovich

42 Gus Forsling // 5 Aaron Ekblad

77 Niko Mikkola // 3 Seth Jones

7 Dmitry Kulikov // 2 Jeff Petry

72 Sergei Bobrovsky

40 Danill Tarasov

Scratched: Uvis Balinskis, Cole Schwindt, Noah Gregor

Injured: Sasha Barkov (knee), Matthew Tkachuk (lower body), Tomas Nosek (knee)

PROJECTED PHILADELPHIA FLYERS (0-0-0) LINES

22 Christian Dvorak // 14 Sean Couturier // 39 Matvei Michkov

74 Owen Tippett // 46 Trevor Zegras // 11 Travis Konecny

71 Tyson Foerster // 27 Noah Cates // 10 Bobby Brink

44 Nicolas Deslauriers // 18 Rodrigo Abols // 19 Garnet Hathaway

24 Nick Seeler // 6 Travis Sanheim

13 Adam Ginning // 9 Jamie Drysdale

5 Egor Zamula // 47 Noah Juulsen

80 Dan Vladar

33 Samuel Ersson

Scratched: Nikita Grebenkin, Jett Luchanko, Dennis Gilbert

Injured: Rasmus Ristolainen (upper body), Cam York (lower body)

