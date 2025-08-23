Matthew Tkachuk Has Surgery, Will Miss Start of Season

After missing the final 25 games of the past regular season due to injury, Matthew Tkachuk had surgery earlier this month and will miss the start of the next one.

Tkachuk having surgery was first reported by David Pagnotta of the Fourth Period but confirmed by Florida Hockey Now.

The surgery had been expected for months — even before Tkachuk said it was “50-50” he would need it following Florida’s second Stanley Cup championship.

Although the Panthers were mum on Tkachuk’s injury, he said he had torn the adductor muscle “clear off the bone.”

Tkachuk also had sustained a sports hernia which some athletes hope will heal on its own but usually requires surgery.

Based on a photo shared on social media during Dmitry Kulikov’s day with the Stanley Cup in South Florida, it appears Tkachuk had surgery to repair both issues — which could be intertwined.

Tkachuk was photographed on crutches with his midsection wrapped.

Although the Panthers have not commented on Tkachuk’s reported surgery, he is expected to miss the first few months of the upcoming season.

Tkachuk hopes to be back around Christmas, but, that seems very optimistic.

The Panthers planned on this outcome having gone almost $4 million over the salary cap after signing Sam Bennett, Aaron Ekblad, and Brad Marchand to contract extensions earlier this summer.

On Friday, the cap-strapped Panthers added yet another player, signing forward Luke Kunin — a longtime friend of Tkachuk — for $775,000.

Per PuckPedia, Florida is now $4.5 million over the salary cap.

The Panthers will start the season with Tkachuk and his $9.5 million cap hit on long-term injured reserve.

That will allow Florida to be cap compliant when the season begins.

Florida would have to shed salary once Tkachuk comes back either in January or February.

The expectation is that Tkachuk will gear up for the season and join the Panthers prior to the start of the 2026 Winter Olympics.

Tkachuk was one of the first six players named to the United States’ Olympic team and has every intention of playing come February.

Last season, Tkachuk was initially hurt at the 4 Nations Face-Off; the Panthers placed him on LTIR allowing them to add reinforcements at the trade deadline including Seth Jones, Nico Sturm, and Marchand.

Tkachuk returned to the Panthers for Game 1 of the playoffs, scoring two goals and three points in Florida’s win over the Tampa Bay Lightning — although coach Paul Maurice limited Tkachuk’s minutes into the second round.

In 23 postseason games, Tkachuk had 23 points which tied Sam Reinhart and Carter Verhaeghe for the team lead.

After the season, Tkachuk said he wanted to enjoy his summer without the stress of having rehab.

Aside from celebrating with the Stanley Cup, Tkachuk got married in July.

