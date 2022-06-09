FHN Today: Lightning return to New York tied with Rangers

After being left for dead a few days ago, the Tampa Bay Lightning have new life as they visit the Rangers in New York tonight in Game 5.

Neither team has won on the road — which means neither team has lost at home.

Should be fun to see what happens.

Regardless, the series will be back in Tampa for Game 6.

A lot of news from this series, from the Avalanche and an update on former Panthers goalie Chris Driedger in this edition of FHN Today.

LIGHTNING AT RANGERS

The Lightning aren’t scared of the ghosts hanging around Madison Square Garden.

— Brayden Point is not officially ruled out of Game 5.

— Don’t look now, but the Lightning look like the champs again.

— How Jon Cooper and the Lightning became great at adjusting during games.

AVALANCHE IN THE FINAL

With Nazem Kadri out following thumb surgery, the Colorado Avalanche have replaced him with Mikko Rantanen. They are a little hurt, but doing OK.

— The Avs rebuilt the right way and endured a 48-point season but are now back in the Stanley Cup Final.

— Jared Bednar may be rethinking his goalie situation with the Colorado Avalanche.

PANTHERLAND

Our offseason coverage of the Panthers offseason continues with MacKenzie Weegar and what his future in Florida looks like.

Weegar is in the last season of his three-year deal — does he get an extension, stick around as a rental (perhaps the Panthers hold off on extension talks) or get traded?

— On Sunday, we looked at Mason Marchment.

— Zac Dalpe has become a staple with the Charlotte Checkers and it sounds like he has found a new home in Carolina.

— Looking at Florida’s goalie situation.

— Sasha Barkov had a great season but Patrice Bergeron wins the Selke for a record fifth time.

— After the most successful regular season in franchise history, we handed out our Florida Panthers awards for the 2021-22 season.

— Anton Lundell learned a lot in his rookie campaign after taking a larger role than was previously expected.

NATIONAL HOCKEY NOW, NHL NEWS

Chris Driedger hurt his knee playing at the World Championship for Canada and tore his ACL.

The former Florida goalie is going to miss at least the start of the coming season for the Kraken.

CAFECITO CORNER

