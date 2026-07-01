FORT LAUDERDALE — It may seem like it came down to the final minutes, but the Florida Panthers kept Radko Gudas from hitting free agency on Wednesday by signing him to a long-term contract.

Gudas spent three seasons with the Panthers from 2021-23 before signing a lucrative contract with the Anaheim Ducks — where he was named captain of the team in his second year.

On Monday, the Panthers traded the negotiating rights to A.J. Greer to Anaheim for the rights to Gudas.

Greer got a four-year deal with the Ducks worth $4.25 million annually.

Gudas, 36, will get the Dmitry Kulikov deal: Six years, $1.5 million per.

Of course, Kulikov basically replaced Gudas on the Panthers in 2023 — and took his No. 7 back.

On Wednesday, the Panthers announced the Gudas signing with a video from his daughter Tynka.

Tynka Gudas reporting live with breaking news 📰 pic.twitter.com/mkcx1NKR0H — Florida Panthers (@FlaPanthers) July 1, 2026

ON DECK: FLORIDA PANTHERS OFFSEASON