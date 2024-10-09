The Stanley Cup Is Headed North. Don’t Be Sad, Be Happy It Was Here

SUNRISE — The Florida Panthers had to cancel or postpone a number of activities surrounding the Stanley Cup this week due to Hurricane Milton, including today’s scheduled visit with season ticket holders.

The Panthers have moved today’s Cup-and-Greet until Dec. 15.

Although that seems sad, it does mean the Stanley Cup is returning to South Florida in a couple of months.

Due to the storm, the Hockey Hall of Fame’s famed handler — Phil ‘Keeper of the Cup’ Pritchard — plans to take that big silver mug home to Canada sometime today.

It had a good run not only in South Florida, but Pritchard and the Hall’s other handlers have taken it all over the globe to celebrate the Panthers first championship.

The Stanley Cup started its tropical sojourn back in June when the Panthers opened Game 1 against the Edmonton Oilers.

It was on hand for Game 4 in Edmonton, then had to fly back to Fort Lauderdale for Game 5.

Then back to Edmonton, and, again to Florida.

The Stanley Cup, upon being claimed by the Panthers, ended up in the Atlantic Ocean.

It got drenched during the parade down A1A, then started traveling with players and staff members lucky enough to take it to their home.

Or, in Matthew Tkachuk’s case, to the Anheuser-Busch brewery in St. Louis where a couple of Clydesdales enjoyed a snack out of it.

Perhaps Roberto Luongo left some pasta in it for them to munch on.

Over the past couple of months, the Stanley Cup has traveled throughout North America as well as Europe.

Every player on the 2024 Stanley Cup champion Panthers had their day (or more) with it, and Pritchard was there for a lot of the trips.

Now, after months on the road — he’s not complaining, mind you — Pritchard and the Stanley Cup will head home to Canada.

On Tuesday afternoon, hours before the Panthers opened a new season against the Bruins and raised their championship banner to the rafters, Pritchard joined Florida Hockey Now for a little chat about the summer, his time in Florida, and a whole lot more.

We hope you enjoy a few minutes with the ‘Keeper of the Cup’ as much as we did.

And while you read this, do not be sad knowing the Stanley Cup could be packed up and on a plane headed north.

Just be happy it was part of our lives the past couple of months.

It will be back.

Perhaps for another extended stay.

ON DECK: GAME 2