The Stanley Cup Traveled Canada — Thanks to the Florida Panthers

From Nova Scotia to Vancouver, the Stanley Cup took a nice tour of Canada this summer and it was all courtesy of the Florida Panthers.

The Panthers are wrapping up their day with the Stanley Cup and a number of Florida’s Canadian-born players brought their prize home to share with family and friends.

On Wednesday, Aaron Ekblad brought the Stanley Cup to Barrie, Ontario.

Although Ekblad is not from Barrie, it is a place that has a lot of meaning to him: Ekblad was a star with the Barrie Colts before being the top pick of the 2014 NHL Draft by the Panthers.

Ekblad also took the Stanley Cup out onto a lake.

“Share it with the community, some of my old teammates and friends,” Ekblad said about brining the Stanley Cup back to his old stomping grounds.

“Everybody was so good to me here that I thought it was the right thing to do.”

The Stanley Cup’s Canada Week started Monday on the west coast with Sam Reinhart who got the Cup for an extra day.

Reinhart, who scored four times in Florida’s 5-1 win over the Edmonton Oilers in Game 6, brought the Cup home to Vancouver and took it all around town.

He even brought it over for his morning off-ice workout where he placed it on his training sled.

Reinhart, like Matthew Tkachuk and other players on the Panthers, also took the Stanley Cup to a local children’s hospital.

“You can never take days like this for granted,” Reinhart said.

Sam Bennett, who is from the Toronto suburbs, made sure his 94-year-old grandmother was able to take part in his celebration and brought it to her retirement facility for a little party.

Bennett also took the Stanley Cup out on a boat; Bennett went water skiing while the Cup enjoyed the view. The Conn Smythe Trophy was also there for the fun.

“The greatest part about winning is how amazing it is to share it with your family and your friends and the people that supported you throughout your whole career,’’ Bennett said.

“Getting to share it with them is the best part about winning the Stanley Cup.”

