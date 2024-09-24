Connect with us

2024 Stanley Cup Champions

Tkachuk, Florida Panthers Featured on New Prime Video NHL Series

Published

36 seconds ago

on

Prime nhl
Matthew Tkachuk celebrates with the Stanley Cup on the morning of June 25 in Sunrise following the Florida Panthers’ Game 7 win. Tkachuk will be featured on a new Prime NHL behind-the-scenes series. // Screencap courtesy Prime Video

Matthew Tkachuk and the Florida Panthers will be front-and-center on a new behind-the-scenes NHL docuseries which will premier on Amazon’s Prime Video next week.

The six episodes of Faceoff: Inside the NHL will launch Oct. 4 on Prime Video.

The series is said to “give unprecedented access to the National Hockey League’s biggest teams and most compelling characters, all at different stages of their careers.”

Film crews from Prime Video were all over the Panthers both during the NHL regular season — mostly focused on Tkachuk — and the Stanley Cup playoffs.

Aside from Tkachuk, episodes will feature the likes of David Pastrnak, Jeremy Swayman, Gabriel Landeskog, Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl and Zach Hyman.

Crews were embedded with each player and their families and friends to capture their journey through the postseason — including the 2024 NHL Final between the Edmonton Oilers and Panthers.

Unlike the new NHL coverage on Prime Video, which includes Prime Monday NightHockey and NHL Coast to Coast, which will only be available in Canada, the six-episodes of Faceoff will be able to be streamed just about everywhere around the globe.

Here are the list of episodes:

  • EPISODE 1: Best of Rivals featuring William Nylander and David Pastrnak
  • EPISODE 2:  As Tough As It Gets featuring Jack Eichel and Filip Forsberg
  • EPISODE 3: Learning to Win featuring Jeremy Swayman and Matthew Tkachuk
  • EPISODE 4: The Captains featuring Quinn Hughes, Gabriel Landeskog and Jacob Trouba
  • EPISODE 5: Cup or Bust Part I featuring Leon Draisaitl, Connor McDavid and Zach Hyman
  • EPISODE 6: Cup or Bust Part II featuring Connor McDavid and Matthew Tkachuk

PRESEASON ON DECK
FLORIDA PANTHERS vs. TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING @ ORLANDO

More FHN Coverage of the Stanley Cup Champion Panthers:
KEY DATES FOR THE FLORIDA PANTHERS

Get FHN+ today!
Related Topics:
Click to comment
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Get FHN in your inbox!

Be the first to know. Enter your email to get the latest from Florida Hockey Now delivered straight to your inbox.

Panthers Roster & Cap Info

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x