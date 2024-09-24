Tkachuk, Florida Panthers Featured on New Prime Video NHL Series

Matthew Tkachuk and the Florida Panthers will be front-and-center on a new behind-the-scenes NHL docuseries which will premier on Amazon’s Prime Video next week.

The six episodes of Faceoff: Inside the NHL will launch Oct. 4 on Prime Video.

The series is said to “give unprecedented access to the National Hockey League’s biggest teams and most compelling characters, all at different stages of their careers.”

Film crews from Prime Video were all over the Panthers both during the NHL regular season — mostly focused on Tkachuk — and the Stanley Cup playoffs.

Aside from Tkachuk, episodes will feature the likes of David Pastrnak, Jeremy Swayman, Gabriel Landeskog, Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl and Zach Hyman.

Crews were embedded with each player and their families and friends to capture their journey through the postseason — including the 2024 NHL Final between the Edmonton Oilers and Panthers.

Unlike the new NHL coverage on Prime Video, which includes Prime Monday NightHockey and NHL Coast to Coast, which will only be available in Canada, the six-episodes of Faceoff will be able to be streamed just about everywhere around the globe.

Here are the list of episodes:

EPISODE 1: Best of Rivals featuring William Nylander and David Pastrnak

EPISODE 2: As Tough As It Gets featuring Jack Eichel and Filip Forsberg

As Tough As It Gets featuring and EPISODE 3: Learning to Win featuring Jeremy Swayman and Matthew Tkachuk

Learning to Win featuring and EPISODE 4: The Captains featuring Quinn Hughes , Gabriel Landeskog and Jacob Trouba

The Captains featuring , and EPISODE 5: Cup or Bust Part I featuring Leon Draisaitl, Connor McDavid and Zach Hyman

Cup or Bust Part I featuring and EPISODE 6: Cup or Bust Part II featuring Connor McDavid and Matthew Tkachuk

PRESEASON ON DECK

FLORIDA PANTHERS vs. TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING @ ORLANDO

More FHN Coverage of the Stanley Cup Champion Panthers:

KEY DATES FOR THE FLORIDA PANTHERS