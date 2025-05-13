Connect with us

FHN Today/NHL Links

Update on Rodrigues, Florida Panthers Head Back to Toronto Today

Published

6 hours ago

on

Florida panthers
Evan Rodrigues lies on the ice after colliding with Oliver Ekman-Larsson during the third period of Game 4 on Sunday night in Sunrise. (AP Photo/Michael Laughlin)

FORT LAUDERDALE — Florida Panthers coach Paul Maurice did not have much of an update on the status of forward Evan Rodrigues on Monday afternoon.

Rodrigues hit the ice face-first after being tripped up by former teammate Oliver Ekman-Larsson during the third period of Florida’s 2-0 win over the Maple Leafs in Game 4 on Sunday night.

Ekman-Larsson was initially given a 5-minute major so officials could review the play. The major was rescinded, with Ekman-Larsson serving a 2-minute minor for interference.

Rodrigues did not return for the final 15:09 of the game. 

“He is not ruled out, but not cleared to play,’’ Maurice said. “He’s still being looked at.’’

The Panthers took Monday off but will return to the ice Tuesday morning before flying to Toronto for Game 5 on Wednesday night.

The best-of-7 series is now a best-of-3 with the team that wins two moving on to the Eastern Conference finals where the Carolina Hurricanes could be waiting.

The Hurricanes took a 3-1 lead on the Washington Capitals with a 5-2 win in Raleigh on Monday night.

FLORIDA PANTHERS / FHN

NHL LINKS / NATIONAL HOCKEY NOW

2025 NHL STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS

EASTERN CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS: GAME 4
TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS @ FLORIDA PANTHERS 
Best-of-7 series tied 2-2
  • When: Wednesday, 7 p.m.
  • Where: Scotiabank Arena, Toronto
  • National TV: ESPN
  • Radio: WQAM 560-AM; WBZT 1230-AM (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); SiriusXM
  • Panthers Radio Streaming: SiriusXM 932, NHL App
  • Series Schedule — Game 1: @Toronto 5, Florida 4; Game 2: @Toronto 4, Panthers 3; Game 3: @Florida 5, Toronto 4 (OT); Game 4: @Florida 2, Toronto 0; Game 5: Wednesday @Toronto, 7 (ESPN); Game 6: Friday @Florida TBA (TNT/truTV); Game 7*:Sunday May 18 @Toronto TBA (TNT/truTV).
  • How They Got Here: Toronto d. Ottawa 4-2; Florida d. Tampa Bay 4-1
  • This Regular Season: Panthers Won 3-1; Last Regular Season: Tied 2-2
  • All-time Regular Season Series: Toronto leads 51-40-7, 7 ties
  • All-time Postseason: Panthers d. Toronto 4-1 (2023 ECS)

Get FHN+ today!
Related Topics:
1 Comment
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
1 Comment
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Florida Johnny

For some reason I don’t remember a playoff season with so many cheap shots. Maybe it’s my bad memory but it just seems to me that this kind of crap has really ramped up. I know it’s “playoff hockey” but guys are being assaulted now, it’s out of control.

0
Reply

Get FHN in your inbox!

Be the first to know. Enter your email to get the latest from Florida Hockey Now delivered straight to your inbox.

1
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x