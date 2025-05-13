FHN Today/NHL Links
Update on Rodrigues, Florida Panthers Head Back to Toronto Today
FORT LAUDERDALE — Florida Panthers coach Paul Maurice did not have much of an update on the status of forward Evan Rodrigues on Monday afternoon.
Rodrigues hit the ice face-first after being tripped up by former teammate Oliver Ekman-Larsson during the third period of Florida’s 2-0 win over the Maple Leafs in Game 4 on Sunday night.
Ekman-Larsson was initially given a 5-minute major so officials could review the play. The major was rescinded, with Ekman-Larsson serving a 2-minute minor for interference.
Rodrigues did not return for the final 15:09 of the game.
“He is not ruled out, but not cleared to play,’’ Maurice said. “He’s still being looked at.’’
The Panthers took Monday off but will return to the ice Tuesday morning before flying to Toronto for Game 5 on Wednesday night.
The best-of-7 series is now a best-of-3 with the team that wins two moving on to the Eastern Conference finals where the Carolina Hurricanes could be waiting.
The Hurricanes took a 3-1 lead on the Washington Capitals with a 5-2 win in Raleigh on Monday night.
FLORIDA PANTHERS / FHN
- Doug Cifu, alternate governor and minority stakeholder in the Panthers, was suspended by the NHL on Monday for ‘inappropriate’ comments on Twitter following Florida’s Game 4 win.
- Matthew Tkachuk, Maurice says, “is back, and right.’’ That’s obviously big for the Panthers.
- Max Domi drilled Sasha Barkov in the final seconds of Florida’s series-tying win and was fined $5k for it. Maurice doesn’t think the dustup in the final seconds will carry over into Game 5.
- Craig Berube wants Auston Matthews to shoot the puck more.
- Berube adds a Dmitry Kulikov hit on Mitch Marner was “10 times worse” than Domi on Barkov.
- This series was close. Now it’s tied.
- The Panthers beat the Leafs 2-0 on Sunday but it was only close on the scoreboard.
- Roberto Luongo was honored as part of the NHL’s All-Quarter Century team.
2025 NHL STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS
EASTERN CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS: GAME 4
TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS @ FLORIDA PANTHERS
Best-of-7 series tied 2-2
- When: Wednesday, 7 p.m.
- Where: Scotiabank Arena, Toronto
- National TV: ESPN
- Radio: WQAM 560-AM; WBZT 1230-AM (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); SiriusXM
- Panthers Radio Streaming: SiriusXM 932, NHL App
- Series Schedule — Game 1: @Toronto 5, Florida 4; Game 2: @Toronto 4, Panthers 3; Game 3: @Florida 5, Toronto 4 (OT); Game 4: @Florida 2, Toronto 0; Game 5: Wednesday @Toronto, 7 (ESPN); Game 6: Friday @Florida TBA (TNT/truTV); Game 7*:Sunday May 18 @Toronto TBA (TNT/truTV).
- How They Got Here: Toronto d. Ottawa 4-2; Florida d. Tampa Bay 4-1
- This Regular Season: Panthers Won 3-1; Last Regular Season: Tied 2-2
- All-time Regular Season Series: Toronto leads 51-40-7, 7 ties
- All-time Postseason: Panthers d. Toronto 4-1 (2023 ECS)
