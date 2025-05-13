Update on Rodrigues, Florida Panthers Head Back to Toronto Today

FORT LAUDERDALE — Florida Panthers coach Paul Maurice did not have much of an update on the status of forward Evan Rodrigues on Monday afternoon.

Rodrigues hit the ice face-first after being tripped up by former teammate Oliver Ekman-Larsson during the third period of Florida’s 2-0 win over the Maple Leafs in Game 4 on Sunday night.

Ekman-Larsson was initially given a 5-minute major so officials could review the play. The major was rescinded, with Ekman-Larsson serving a 2-minute minor for interference.

Rodrigues did not return for the final 15:09 of the game.

“He is not ruled out, but not cleared to play,’’ Maurice said. “He’s still being looked at.’’

The Panthers took Monday off but will return to the ice Tuesday morning before flying to Toronto for Game 5 on Wednesday night.

The best-of-7 series is now a best-of-3 with the team that wins two moving on to the Eastern Conference finals where the Carolina Hurricanes could be waiting.

The Hurricanes took a 3-1 lead on the Washington Capitals with a 5-2 win in Raleigh on Monday night.

FLORIDA PANTHERS / FHN

NHL LINKS / NATIONAL HOCKEY NOW

2025 NHL STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS

EASTERN CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS: GAME 4

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS @ FLORIDA PANTHERS

Best-of-7 series tied 2-2