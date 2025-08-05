What a New Contract for Bobrovsky May Look Like with the Panthers

Sergei Bobrovsky will see his run as the NHL’s highest-paid goalie come to a end as he enters the final year of his contract with the Florida Panthers this upcoming season.

Bobrovsky is going into the last year of the monster seven-year, $70 million contract he signed as a free agent with the Panthers in 2019.

Igor Shesterkin will pass Bobrovsky and become the NHL’s highest paid goalie with an annual cap hit of $11.5 million after signing an eight-year extension with the New York Rangers last year.

Of course, Bobrovsky will not be making $10 million this season even though that is what his salary cap hit is.

With the way the Panthers and Bobrovsky’s agent structured the deal back in 2019, a lot of the $70 million has already been paid out.

The Panthers liked it that way, figuring if Bobrovsky started to show his age in the final years of his contract, it would be easier to buyout at the end.

For instance, Bobrovsky made $6.5 million in real money last season and will make $6 million in this one.

He also got considerably less in signing bonus money ($1 million this season as compared to $7 million in 2019) in the final two years of the contract making it easier to buy out.

Of course, Bobrovsky’s ‘bad’ years with the Panthers were the early ones.

He has only gotten better as the years have gone on.

The Panthers have not thought about buying out Bobrovsky in a long, long time.

Which leads us to his next contract.

The Panthers no longer have a future goalie waiting in the wings after trading Spencer Knight to the Blackhawks in March for Seth Jones.

When asked what Florida’s goalie situation looked like moving forward, coach Paul Maurice said their wagon is hitched to Bobrovsky.

“The future of the Florida Panthers is Sergei Bobrovsky,” Maurice said when the Panthers replaced Knight with Vitek Vanecek on March 5.

“This guy is in his prime. You want to look at his age? That’s fine. But he is in his prime right now. He is playing the best hockey he has ever played, he feels good. I don’t think we’re looking too far down the road. We’re also not saying that no one expires here at a certain age.

“But Bobrovsky is playing in his prime right now. He could play another five years if he wants.”

And five years seems to fit the Panthers’ championship timeline just perfectly.

The Panthers have 10 players signed through 2030 and do not be surprised if Bobrovsky joins that group sometime in the coming weeks or months with a contract extension.

Florida has a number of contracts which may not look too good say around 2031, but they are not concerned with any of that.

This team has a championship window that they are diving through like a drunk being thrown out of a bar.

The Panthers are in dynasty mode right now, and Bobrovsky will be a big part of that.

So, what are we looking at?

With the NHL salary cap going up by $18 million over the next two seasons, the Panthers should have oodles of space — just like everyone else.

Per PuckPedia, the Panthers will have around $23 million to spend next summer and the only big free agents who need a deal are Bobrovsky and Niko Mikkola.

That bodes well for Bobrovsky’s future bank account.

Although no one expects the Panthers to give Bobrovsky an average of $10 million per season again, something in the $6.5-7 million range for five-six years may get a deal done quicker than not.

It would not be surprising to see Bobrovsky — who turns 37 on Sept. 20 — get a shorter deal (say four years at $8 million per) which would end when he is 42.

Bobrovsky does not want to leave the Panthers and they do not want to see him in anything but a Florida sweater again.

Anything over $7 million per season likely keeps him in the top-6 among NHL goalies (which seems fair) and allows the team the time to search for a replacement either through the draft or from another team.

Roberto Luongo’s goalie department has been stockpiling prospect goalies from the draft for the past couple of years, and perhaps new backup Daniil Tarasov turns into a goalie the team would like to keep around.

Statistically, Bobrovsky had one of his best seasons last year — finishing fifth in the NHL with a 2.44 GAA and tied for 16th with a .906 save percentage.

Bobrovsky led all goalies in the playoffs who got at least 11 starts with a .914.

His five shutouts in the regular season ranked tied for fourth, and he added three more in the playoffs.

Yeah, he is playing pretty well.

“I would say it’s not me. It’s God,’’ Bobrovsky said days after the Panthers won the Stanley Cup for the second straight year.

“As you say, those age categories, not that many people can play at that level. It’s just been a journey for me. I feel like I’m playing my best hockey right now, the last three years or so. I feel good. I’m excited about next season. I feel great physically. I feel great mentally. Great group of guys. I’m excited for what’s coming next. I’m excited for new challenges. I’m excited to go through them with my teammates.’’

