Brad Marchand Plans to Play Out New Contract with the Panthers

Brad Marchand may be 37 and entering his 17th NHL season when the Florida Panthers get going here in a few weeks, but he says he has no intention of slowing things down.

Speaking to RG Sports in a wide-ranging interview, the former captain of the Boston Bruins said joining the Panthers at the trade deadline made him feel “the youngest I have felt in a long time.’’

Marchand has not spoken to the South Florida media since signing a six-year contract the day before he could have become a free agent.

But in the interview with RG, he says that knowing that Sam Bennett and Aaron Ekblad had already signed on to remain with the Panthers solidified his decision to stay on as well.

Florida is getting a little heat for signing a 37-year-old to a six-year contract, but at the end of the day, the Panthers know they are a better team with Marchand around — and their goal is to win right now, not six years from now.

Marchand, certainly, helped the Panthers win the Stanley Cup for the second straight year and it looks like there is no stopping them now.

“The way they do things and the way they take care of themselves in there, I felt very rejuvenated. I’m excited to be part of it for a long time,’’ Marchand said of the Panthers.

As far as playing until he is 43?

“They’re going to have to kick me out of the league for me to go,” Marchand said. “I’m going to play until I can’t play anymore. When I heard one of my coaches say that, it always stuck with me. The longer you play, you realize how close you are to the finish. It’s like you want to hold on to that as long as you can.That was always my mindset, and it is today. I want to play as long as I possibly can.”

He added “I have every intention of playing it out.’’

Marchand also had kind words for his new fan base.

After the Panthers won the Stanley Cup, Marchand sounded a little like Rocky Balboa in Rocky IV when, in speaking to the crowd after beating Ivan Drago, gave his “if I can change, and youse can change” speech.

“It’s been special from a fan base that was not very fond of me, and I wasn’t very fond of them,’’ Marchand said at his Sunrise DQ appearance in June.

“It’s done a full 180 and I feel like they have embraced me and allowed me to be part of this team, this city, and I am very appreciative of it.’’

In the interview with RG, Marchand said he has seen the fanbase grow in South Florida as a frequent visitor with the Bruins over the previous 16 seasons.

Paul Maurice has made similar comments as well.

“It’s interesting because I saw it from the outside, the last 10-12 years where the fan base was growing,’’ Marchand said. “You come in and you’re in the building, it would be all Bruins fans. It’s transitioned the last couple years where they’ve kind of taken over, and the fan base is incredible. It’s crazy, it’s grown so much down there.’’

