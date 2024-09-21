Chris Driedger Unveils Another Cool Panthers Goalie Mask

FORT LAUDERDALE — Chris Driedger is in his second stint with the Florida Panthers but when asked if he had a new mask or was simply recycling an old one, he sounded almost offended.

“Of course I have a new mask,’’ he said Friday afternoon. “Want to see it?”

Well, yeah.

First off, some history.

During the 2021 season, Driedger brought out a pair of masks which will go down as two of the coolest in Panthers history.

Driedger started the season with a tribute to the Disney+ hit ‘The Mandalorian.’

Not only did the mask feature a Panthers logo, but it also had the Mandalorian on one side — with Grogu on the other.

Later in the season, Driedger came up with another classic bucket which featured a number of his teammates.

One side depicted Jonathan Huberdeau and Keith Yandle driving to the arena in Huberdeau’s blue Lamborghini.

Did @JonnyHuby11 think he could show up to camp in a baby blue Lamborghini and expect me not to put it on my mask… ? pic.twitter.com/DI4art0qSI — Chris Driedger (@ChrisDriedger) May 2, 2021

The other featured MacKenzie Weegar, Aaron Ekblad, Frank Vatrano — and new Anaheim captain Radko Gudas rocking a fedora.

The beard, as in real life, was on point.

The mask also had some palm trees and the roaring Panther.

OK, now to the new one.

This mask is much simpler, for sure, as it includes the Panthers’ modernized growling cat logo as well as his No. 60 — and the requisite palm trees.

As with most of Driedger’s masks over the years, the child meditating figure is featured on the back.

It certainly exudes some coolness, especially with the matte finish which adds to the understated look.

Driedger had a number of awesome masks while with the Seattle Kraken, many of which had a nautical theme.

The mask Driedger wore during the 2022-23 season did not have any palm trees — but it did feature the Space Needle, a guitar neck, and artistic renderings of Seattle grunge rock legends Kurt Cobain and Eddie Vedder.

And Grogu as well.

All of Driedger’s masks were designed and painted by David Gunnarsson, who also does the masks of Sergei Bobrovsky and Spencer Knight.

Make sure to check out his work on the link above.

That could cost you the rest of the day.

