Evan Rodrigues Takes the Stanley Cup to Disney World

The Stanley Cup is back in the Sunshine State and Evan Rodrigues did a very Florida thing with it on Sunday: He took it to Walt Disney World.

On Friday, Dmitry Kulikov celebrated his day with the Stanley Cup in South Florida; general manager Bill Zito held a private party with the Cup on Saturday night in Fort Lauderdale following a trip to Miami Dolphins headquarters and a stop by the IcePlex.

Sunday, the Stanley Cup made the short trip up the Turnpike to ‘the most magical place on earth’ outside of Orlando.

Rodrigues and his family celebrated with the Stanley Cup at Epcot Center, with the Cup on display for all to enjoy on the bridge between the United Kingdom and France Pavilions per WDW News Today.

According to photos on Florida Panthers’ social media accounts, Rodrigues and his family — wife Christina, and their children Grayson, Noah, and Ella Grace — enjoyed what looks like a chocolate milkshake out of the Cup.

The Cup was also stuffed with Remy plush dolls, perhaps to one-up Roberto Luongo filling the Cup with Labubu figures earlier this summer.

Or because Remy is a rat.

That’s probably it.

A number of Panthers have returned to town, with Rodrigues and Matthew Tkachuk joining former Florida forward Vladimir Tarasenko at Kulikov’s Stanley Cup party.

The Panthers are expected to open training camp in about three weeks.

Tkachuk, of course, will not be on the ice after having surgery earlier this month.

"I'm going to Disney World" – the Cup, probably pic.twitter.com/bXZOhO4eZa — Florida Panthers (@FlaPanthers) August 25, 2025

More FHN Coverage of the Stanley Cup Champion Panthers:

2024 STANLEY CUP CHAMPIONS 2025

FLORIDA PANTHERS