FORT LAUDERDALE — The Florida Panthers signed one of their top young players in forward Sandis Vilmanis to a two-year contract extension on Wednesday.

Vilmanis still has one year remaining on his entry-level contract. His new deal kicks in during the 2027-28 season.

The 22-year-old Latvian native made his NHL debut last January with the Panthers.

Vilmanis split last season between the Panthers and their AHL affiliate Charlotte Checkers.

In 19 games with the Panthers, he scored three goals with five points.

He was one of the scoring leaders in Charlotte, scoring 17 goals with 38 points in 48 games.

Before Florida sent the rookie forward back down to the Checkers last March, Vilmanis got the opportunity of a lifetime when he represented Latvia at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan.

“It’s been a lot of emotions,” Vilmanis said last February after returning from the Olympics. “Emotional whirlwind. It was a quick turnaround from going from Charlotte [in the AHL] to here and then to the Olympics. It’s just been an amazing month for me. The experience that I have right now is crazy and unbelievable.”

Following the Checkers early playoff exit last April, Vilmanis once again joined the Latvian national team for the 2026 Ice Hockey World Championships in Switzerland.

At the Worlds, Vilmanis had a breakout tournament on the international stage. He led the Latvians in scoring with 11 points (four goals).

The Panthers later signed center Cole Schwindt to a two year contract just days after not making him a qualifying offer allowing him to become a free agent.

Schwindt comes back in play to center Florida’s fourth line although veteran free agent addition Lars Eller will have a say in that.

Like Schwindt, the Panthers also did not give Donovan Sebrango a qualifying offer — but signed him as well. Sebrango got a one-year deal.

Mike Benning, who also was not qualified, signed a one-year, two-way deal with Calgary.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Panthers signed Radko Gudas to a long-term deal, and also extended Eetu Luostarinen for eight years.

ON DECK: FLORIDA PANTHERS OFFSEASON