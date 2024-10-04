Florida Panthers Make Moves, Put Up New Banners (Not That One)

The Florida Panthers will be back on the ice Friday morning in Fort Lauderdale minus a couple of players. Their ice in Sunrise, however, has some new banners hanging above it.

The Panthers will have a grand unveiling of their 2024 Stanley Cup Final banner before Tuesday’s home opener against the Boston Bruins.

It appears the team will take a more understated approach when it comes to two other new banners which are already hanging from the Amerant Bank Arena rafters.

Last year, the Panthers hung the 2023 Eastern Conference championship banner prior to their home opener — putting a spotlight on it before to the start of their game against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Florida’s fourth divisional banner (2012 Southeast; 2016, 2022, 2024 Atlantic) banner and its third Eastern Conference flag (1996, 2023, 2024) were spotted hanging in the arena before a concern held there on Thursday night.

The big one will be up there on Tuesday.

As for the roster, the Panthers placed four on waivers Thursday with the intent to assign them to AHL Charlotte.

Those placed on waivers include Charlotte captain Zac Dalpe, Rasmus Asplund, Jaycob Megna, and Toby Bjornfot.

Florida signed Megna, who was born in Plantation but raised in the Chicago area, to a two-way deal this past offseason.

Bjornfot was picked up off waivers from Vegas at the 2024 NHL Trade Deadline and played in one game for the Panthers before the playoffs began.

If no teams put in a claim by 2 p.m. today, the four will head to Checkers camp.

Florida also sent forwards Josh Davies and Kai Schwindt, defenseman Mikulas Hovorka and goaltender Cooper Black to the Checkers.

Patrick Giles and Sandis Vilmanis remain with the team.



PANTHERS (PRESEASON) ON DECK

FLORIDA PANTHERS VS. LOS ANGELES KINGS

