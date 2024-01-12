Florida Panthers
Goin’ Streaking: Florida Panthers 3, Los Angeles Kings 2 (OT)
SUNRISE — All good, and bad things, must come to an end. The Florida Panthers and Los Angeles Kings know this.
Only Thursday was not that night.
In a stunning turn of events, the Panthers rallied from a late deficit to not only force overtime but win it when Sam Reinhart scored with 0.7 remaining.
Just as goalie Sergei Bobrovsky was thinking about going to a shootout, the Panthers were celebrating a 3-2 win over the Kings.
It was the ninth consecutive win for the Panthers — and seventh straight defeat for the Kings.
The Panthers have not lost since Dec. 21 against the visiting St. Louis Blues.
Down 2-1 after Drew Doughty scored late in the second, the Panthers kept things close throughout the third but could not get anything past goalie Cam Talbot.
With just over 2 minutes left, Bobrovsky skated to the bench — and the Panthers quickly tied it as Matthew Tkachuk deflected a shot from Carter Verhaeghe through with 2:18 left.
Florida got a power play chance in overtime when Adrian Kempe cross-checked Brandon Montour with 1:23 left in OT.
Although it looked as if Los Angeles would survive until the shootout, Reinhart backhanded a high shot past Talbot for his 30th goal of the season.
GOALS OF THE GAME
- Kings 1, Panthers 0 (6:17, 1st): Trevor Moore jumps on a loose puck with three Panthers — Sergei Bobrovsky, Niko Mikkola and Sam Bennett — down on the ice and puts it over all of them.
- Panthers 1, Kings 1 (10:58, 2nd): A saucer pass from Eetu Luostarinen finds the skate of Bennett as he drives in on goalie Cam Talbot and the score is tied.
- Kings 2, Panthers 1 (19:32, 2nd PP): Just seven seconds after Aaron Ekblad gets sent to the box for holding, Drew Doughty blasts a shot from the point to give LA the lead back.
- Panthers 2, Kings 2 (17:42, 3rd): Carter Verhaeghe fires a high shot from the right circle which gets deflected by Matthew Tkachuk and through. Bobrovsky was on the bench.
- Panthers 3, Kings 2 (4:59, OT PP): Sam Reinhart got another terrific goal for the Panthers as he backhands a pass from Sasha Barkov and wins it with 0.7 remaining on the clock.
FHN’S 3 STARS OF THE GAME
1. Sam Reinhart, Florida
2. Matthew Tkachuk, Florida
3. Sergei Bobrovsky, Florida
ON DECK
NEW JERSEY DEVILS @ FLORIDA PANTHERS
- When: Saturday, 6 p.m.
- Where: Amerant Bank Arena, Sunrise
- TV/Streaming: Bally Sports Florida; ESPN+
- Radio: WQAM 560-AM; WPOW 96.5-FM 2;WBZT 1230-AM (West Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); WCZR 101.7-FM (Treasure Coast); SiriusXM
- Panthers Radio Streaming: SiriusXM 932, NHL app
- Season Series (Florida leads 1-0) — At New Jersey: Panthers 4, Devils 3 (Oct. 16); March 15. At Florida: Saturday.
- Last Season: Florida won 2-1
- All-time Regular Season Series: Devils lead 57-36-7, 7 ties
- Up Next for the Panthers: Monday vs. Anaheim, 1 p.m.