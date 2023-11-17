L.A. Story: Kings 2, Florida Panthers 1

The Florida Panthers saw their five-game winning streak come to a close on Thursday night as the host Los Angeles Kings snapped a two-game skid with a 2-1 win.

It was only the second win on home ice for Los Angeles (9-3-3) this season — but the Kings’ sixth straight against the Panthers overall.

Florida (10-5-1) has not won in Los Angeles since 2019.

The Panthers will visit Anaheim on Friday night with the anticipation that Brandon Montour returns to the lineup.

Los Angeles jumped out to a quick lead when Kevin Fiala and Phillip Danault cut out on a 2-on-1 break with Fiala scoring just 80 seconds in.

Sergei Bobrovsky kept it that way until there were about 6 minutes left in the second as Anze Kopitar scored on the Kings’ second power play chance.

Florida, which went 0-for-5 on the power play, finally broke through against Cam Talbot with 8:15 remaining when Sam Reinhart fired one off from the right circle off a nice pass from Carter Verhaeghe.

The Panthers came hard at the Kings in the final 2-plus minutes with Bobrovsky on the bench but Talbot stood strong and ended with 30 saves.

Bobrovsky ended with 24.

— Florida D Josh Mahura was hit hard along the boards by Danault with about 4 minutes remaining in the first.

Although Mahura returned briefly in the second period, he returned to the room with what looks like a shoulder injury.

“We’ll get him looked at tomorrow,’’ coach Paul Maurice said. “We don’t think it’s too serious.”

Following Thursday’s morning skate, Maurice continued to point toward Friday’s game as Montour’s return.

He has been out since having surgery following the conclusion of the Stanley Cup Final.

Maurice also mentioned the possibility of Aaron Ekblad returning Friday although that is not expected to happen until next week at the earliest.

The game Friday will also be Florida’s first against former teammate Radko Gudas who signed a three-year contract with Anaheim during the offseason.

GOALS OF THE GAME

Kings 1, Panthers 0 (1:20, 1st): Phillip Danault gets loose and drives down on a 2-on-1 with Kevin Fiala beating Sergei Bobrovsky .

gets loose and drives down on a 2-on-1 with beating . Kings 2, Panthers 0 (13:53, 2nd PP): Fiala feeds a wide-open Anze Kopitar in the slot for the 1-timer.

Fiala feeds a wide-open in the slot for the 1-timer. Kings 2, Panthers 1 (11:45, 3rd): Not long after Florida’s fifth power play ended, Sam Reinhart gets his 13th of the season by firing off a wrister from the right circle.

GR’S 3 STARS OF THE GAME

1. Cam Talbot, Los Angeles

2. Kevin Fiala, Los Angeles

3. Sam Reinhart, Florida

PANTHERS ON DECK

