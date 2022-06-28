Florida Roll Call: Future of Matt Kiersted with the Panthers

Here at Florida Hockey Now, we have looked at a variety of players and what their future roll is with the Florida Panthers.

When it comes to defenseman Matt Kiersted, things are definitely looking up.

On Monday, Kiersted signed his second contract with the Panthers.

Kiersted gets a two-year contract; this coming season is a two-way and it becomes a one-way in 2023-24.

With the Panthers close to the salary cap, Kiersted is likely in the plans for next season — and will be fighting for a roster spot during training camp.

Per capfriendly.com, Kiersted has a cap hit of $762,500 which will come in handy for the Panthers this coming season.

With his improvement as a player — he spent most of the season with AHL Charlotte after signing with the Panthers as an undrafted free agent out of North Dakota in 2021 — the Panthers look at him as a bottom pairing defenseman at least to start.

Kiersted also has a little NHL experience under his belt, playing in 10 games with the Panthers this past season after getting into seven soon after signing with the team.